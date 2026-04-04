Ramayana OTT Rights: Makers Turn Down Rs 700 Crore Offer Here's The Real Reason Why

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has been making waves since its teaser release. Now, new reports reveal the film received a massive OTT offer, sparking curiosity about whether it will hit theaters or stream online.

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Ramayana' dropped on Thursday, and the excitement is just off the charts. Many fans say they can't wait to watch it. Now, news is breaking about the film's potential OTT release.

Director Nitesh Tiwari's teaser gave us the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The scenes showcased the film's grand scale and stunning visuals, increasing everyone's curiosity. This two-part film reportedly has a massive budget of ₹4000 crore.

According to a source at Bollywood Hungama, producer Namit Malhotra received a combined OTT offer of ₹700 crore for both parts of the film. This is the biggest offer ever made for any Indian film. However, reports suggest that he has turned down the proposal.Reports suggest the film is being made on a staggering budget of ₹4000 crore. Namit Malhotra and his team believe 'Ramayana' deserves much more because it's a landmark film that will impact generations. They are hoping to get a ₹1000 crore deal from an OTT platform, and plan to recover the remaining ₹3000 crore from global theatrical releases and other sources.Instead of cashing in immediately, Namit Malhotra has decided to hold on to the satellite, digital, and music rights for now. The producer feels the film's global appeal can fetch a much bigger deal once more content is released. The source added that this film will give global recognition to any platform it's on. A price of ₹1000 crore for both films seems quite fair, considering its potential.

Nitesh Tiwari is directing 'Ramayana'. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Besides them, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mohit Raina will also be seen in the movie.