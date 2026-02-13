Turkmenistan, Romania Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Key Sectors
The issues discussed at Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Romania Annamammet Annaev and Romania's Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ana Cristina Tinca.
The sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary contacts, consular cooperation, and utilizing existing dialogue mechanisms for further engagement. They also discussed Turkmenistan's initiatives in multilateral formats aimed at promoting peace, security, and sustainable development.
Meanwhile, in February 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov met with Romanian Ambassador in Ashgabat Ion Naval and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues. At the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expand economic and scientific-technical cooperation.
