Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Says Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks Advance Steadily

China Says Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks Advance Steadily


2026-04-04 04:36:19
(MENAFN) Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan are “advancing steadily,” according to Chinese officials, as reported on Friday.

The two neighboring countries are engaging in discussions mediated by Beijing in the northwestern city of Urumqi, following several weeks of border clashes. “The consultation process is being implemented and advanced steadily. The three sides have had common understandings and agreements on specific matters regarding the process,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

Mao added that since tensions escalated, China has “maintained close communication with both sides via multiple channels and at multiple levels, and created conditions and provided platforms for dialogue between the two sides.” Both Islamabad and Kabul “value and welcome China’s mediation and are willing to sit down and talk again. This is good,” she noted.

The most recent clashes began in late February when Pakistan conducted airstrikes inside Afghanistan after a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan carried out by militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad accused Kabul of providing safe haven to these militants, an allegation Kabul denies.

Officials report that dozens of civilians, soldiers, and militants have been killed on both sides of the border. Ahead of Eid al-Fitr on March 18, the two nations agreed to a week-long ceasefire following appeals from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

MENAFN04042026000045017640ID1110941736



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search