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China Says Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks Advance Steadily
(MENAFN) Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan are “advancing steadily,” according to Chinese officials, as reported on Friday.
The two neighboring countries are engaging in discussions mediated by Beijing in the northwestern city of Urumqi, following several weeks of border clashes. “The consultation process is being implemented and advanced steadily. The three sides have had common understandings and agreements on specific matters regarding the process,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
Mao added that since tensions escalated, China has “maintained close communication with both sides via multiple channels and at multiple levels, and created conditions and provided platforms for dialogue between the two sides.” Both Islamabad and Kabul “value and welcome China’s mediation and are willing to sit down and talk again. This is good,” she noted.
The most recent clashes began in late February when Pakistan conducted airstrikes inside Afghanistan after a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan carried out by militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad accused Kabul of providing safe haven to these militants, an allegation Kabul denies.
Officials report that dozens of civilians, soldiers, and militants have been killed on both sides of the border. Ahead of Eid al-Fitr on March 18, the two nations agreed to a week-long ceasefire following appeals from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
The two neighboring countries are engaging in discussions mediated by Beijing in the northwestern city of Urumqi, following several weeks of border clashes. “The consultation process is being implemented and advanced steadily. The three sides have had common understandings and agreements on specific matters regarding the process,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
Mao added that since tensions escalated, China has “maintained close communication with both sides via multiple channels and at multiple levels, and created conditions and provided platforms for dialogue between the two sides.” Both Islamabad and Kabul “value and welcome China’s mediation and are willing to sit down and talk again. This is good,” she noted.
The most recent clashes began in late February when Pakistan conducted airstrikes inside Afghanistan after a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan carried out by militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad accused Kabul of providing safe haven to these militants, an allegation Kabul denies.
Officials report that dozens of civilians, soldiers, and militants have been killed on both sides of the border. Ahead of Eid al-Fitr on March 18, the two nations agreed to a week-long ceasefire following appeals from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
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