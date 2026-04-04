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Hamas Appeals for Launch of Transitional Body in Gaza
(MENAFN) Hamas on Friday called for the immediate activation of a transitional Palestinian administrative committee to govern the Gaza Strip and oversee implementation of the ceasefire agreement's first phase.
The appeal came in an official statement following a two-day delegation visit to Cairo, led by Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, during which the group held talks with Egyptian officials, mediators, and Palestinian factions.
Hamas, alongside other Palestinian factions, reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling all phases of the agreement during the visit, noting that consultations with mediators remain active and ongoing.
The movement further emphasized the need to sustain humanitarian aid flows into the territory, preserve stability on the ground, and accelerate early recovery and reconstruction efforts. The delegation also confirmed it had received an invitation to return to Cairo for resumed talks in the coming days.
A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has held across the Gaza Strip since October 2025. The agreement's first phase encompassed a detainee and hostage exchange, the resumption of humanitarian aid into the enclave, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from select areas.
In January, the United States announced the launch of a second proposed phase — one that envisions a full Israeli military pullout from Gaza, the beginning of large-scale reconstruction, and the formal establishment of a transitional governing authority.
The appeal came in an official statement following a two-day delegation visit to Cairo, led by Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, during which the group held talks with Egyptian officials, mediators, and Palestinian factions.
Hamas, alongside other Palestinian factions, reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling all phases of the agreement during the visit, noting that consultations with mediators remain active and ongoing.
The movement further emphasized the need to sustain humanitarian aid flows into the territory, preserve stability on the ground, and accelerate early recovery and reconstruction efforts. The delegation also confirmed it had received an invitation to return to Cairo for resumed talks in the coming days.
A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has held across the Gaza Strip since October 2025. The agreement's first phase encompassed a detainee and hostage exchange, the resumption of humanitarian aid into the enclave, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from select areas.
In January, the United States announced the launch of a second proposed phase — one that envisions a full Israeli military pullout from Gaza, the beginning of large-scale reconstruction, and the formal establishment of a transitional governing authority.
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