Indian Envoy Meets Cyprus President, Discusses Upcoming India Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Nicosia, April 4 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus Manish on Saturday called on Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, reviewing the preparations for the President's visit to India in May, 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Indian Embassy in Cyprus, the two sides discussed the key deliverables under the India–Cyprus Joint Action Plan, with a focus on deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, innovation, and connectivity, building on the momentum generated during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Cyprus in June 2025.

“Both sides also discussed progress in other priority sectors such as defence and security, renewable energy, digital transformation, fintech, and maritime cooperation, while also emphasising the importance of strengthening people-to-people linkages through academic and cultural initiatives,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Last year in October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029 during their meeting in New Delhi.

"Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X, following the meeting.

Earlier in June 2025, during his visit to Cyprus, PM Modi invited the Cyprus President to India.

The Prime Minister also held wide-ranging discussions with President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, exploring avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, security, and technology.

Both leaders underscored the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor( IMEC) as a transformative, multi-nodal initiative that fosters peace, economic integration, and sustainable development.

Viewing IMEC as a catalyst for constructive regional cooperation, they reiterated their shared commitment to promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East and emphasised the importance of fostering deeper engagement and corridors of interconnection from the Indian subcontinent through the wider Middle East to Europe.