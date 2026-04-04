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Israeli Media Says Downed U.S. Jet Pilot Rescued
(MENAFN) The pilot of a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iranian airspace has been safely rescued, while the fate of the navigator aboard remains unknown, Israeli media outlets reported Friday.
Media further reported that the Israeli military has suspended planned strikes in the area of Iran where search operations for the missing navigator are actively underway, citing a senior Israeli official.
Israeli state-owned media reported that Israel is providing the United States with intelligence support to assist in locating the jet's crew.
Earlier Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the aircraft had been brought down by advanced air defense systems operated by its aerospace division.
The developments unfolded against a backdrop of sharply escalating regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that commenced on Feb. 28. Iran has since retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. military assets across neighboring Gulf states.
Media further reported that the Israeli military has suspended planned strikes in the area of Iran where search operations for the missing navigator are actively underway, citing a senior Israeli official.
Israeli state-owned media reported that Israel is providing the United States with intelligence support to assist in locating the jet's crew.
Earlier Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the aircraft had been brought down by advanced air defense systems operated by its aerospace division.
The developments unfolded against a backdrop of sharply escalating regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that commenced on Feb. 28. Iran has since retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. military assets across neighboring Gulf states.
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