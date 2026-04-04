Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Media Says Downed U.S. Jet Pilot Rescued

Israeli Media Says Downed U.S. Jet Pilot Rescued


2026-04-04 04:26:41
(MENAFN) The pilot of a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iranian airspace has been safely rescued, while the fate of the navigator aboard remains unknown, Israeli media outlets reported Friday.

Media further reported that the Israeli military has suspended planned strikes in the area of Iran where search operations for the missing navigator are actively underway, citing a senior Israeli official.

Israeli state-owned media reported that Israel is providing the United States with intelligence support to assist in locating the jet's crew.

Earlier Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the aircraft had been brought down by advanced air defense systems operated by its aerospace division.

The developments unfolded against a backdrop of sharply escalating regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that commenced on Feb. 28. Iran has since retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. military assets across neighboring Gulf states.

MENAFN04042026000045017169ID1110941718



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search