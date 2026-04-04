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China Beats U.S. in Global Approval Ratings in 2025
(MENAFN) China has overtaken the United States in global leadership approval for the first time in nearly two decades, according to a new survey by Gallup, as American standing abroad falls sharply across allied nations.
Gallup's report, published Friday, found that a median of 36 percent of people across more than 130 countries approved of China's leadership in 2025, compared with 31 percent for the United States — a five-percentage-point gap that marks the widest recorded lead for China in roughly 20 years.
The divergence was driven by movement in both directions. U.S. approval dropped eight percentage points — from 39 percent in 2024 to 31 percent in 2025 — reverting to previous lows. China's rating, meanwhile, climbed four points, rising from 32 percent to 36 percent over the same period.
The erosion of American approval was particularly pronounced among traditional allies. Ratings fell across numerous NATO member states, with Germany recording the steepest decline — a dramatic 39-percentage-point drop.
The findings are drawn from Gallup surveys conducted throughout 2025, polling approximately 1,000 respondents in each of more than 130 countries. The data does not capture the impact of U.S. foreign policy developments since the start of 2026, among them Washington's military strike on Iran and its withdrawal from 66 international organizations.
Gallup's report, published Friday, found that a median of 36 percent of people across more than 130 countries approved of China's leadership in 2025, compared with 31 percent for the United States — a five-percentage-point gap that marks the widest recorded lead for China in roughly 20 years.
The divergence was driven by movement in both directions. U.S. approval dropped eight percentage points — from 39 percent in 2024 to 31 percent in 2025 — reverting to previous lows. China's rating, meanwhile, climbed four points, rising from 32 percent to 36 percent over the same period.
The erosion of American approval was particularly pronounced among traditional allies. Ratings fell across numerous NATO member states, with Germany recording the steepest decline — a dramatic 39-percentage-point drop.
The findings are drawn from Gallup surveys conducted throughout 2025, polling approximately 1,000 respondents in each of more than 130 countries. The data does not capture the impact of U.S. foreign policy developments since the start of 2026, among them Washington's military strike on Iran and its withdrawal from 66 international organizations.
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