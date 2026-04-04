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Trump Names Vance 'Fraud Czar'

Trump Names Vance 'Fraud Czar'


2026-04-04 02:03:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was appointing Vice President JD Vance as the "FRAUD CZAR" of the country, AzerNEWS reports.

In a social media post, the president referred to the "massive and pervasive" fraud in the country, adding that it would be an honor to have Vance as a "major factor" in shaping the future of the United States.

"We will call him the 'FRAUD CZAR,' and his focus will be 'EVERYWHERE,' but primarily in those Blue States where CROOKED DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS... have had a 'free for all,'" Trump added.

The move comes a day after Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, stressing a broader shake-up in his administration's enforcement agenda.

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