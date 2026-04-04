Ramayana To Toxic: India's 5 Most Expensive Upcoming Movies You Can't Miss

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayanam teaser has sparked massive buzz, with many calling it India's most expensive film ever. Here's a look at five upcoming movies whose massive budgets are set to redefine scale.



Budget: Around ₹4000 crore

Release Date: Diwali 2026 (Part 1) and Diwali 2027 (Part 2) Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, and Sunny Deol

Nitesh Tiwari is directing this epic. If the budget is really ₹4000 crore, that's a massive amount! To give you an idea, you could make more than 17 movies like the recent blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2' with that money. Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' was reportedly made for ₹225 crore.



Budget: Around ₹1400 crore

Release Date: 7 April 2027 Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran

S.S. Rajamouli is directing this film. It's the second most expensive movie in Indian cinema. Its budget is so huge that you could make about 7 films like 'Dhurandhar 2' with it.



Budget: ₹800-900 crore

Release Date: 2027 (Exact date not yet decided) Star Cast: Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrinal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor

Atlee Kumar, one of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, is helming this project. This will be Atlee's first film with Allu Arjun and will also mark his debut in Telugu cinema.



Budget: Around ₹700 crore (Expected)

Release Date: 2027 (Expected, date not yet decided) Star Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan

This will be the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', with Nag Ashwin returning as director. Deepika Padukone was the lead actress in the first part, but reports suggest a new heroine might feature in Part 2. Sai Pallavi's name is doing the rounds, but we are still waiting for an official confirmation.



Budget: Around ₹600 crore

Release Date: 4 June 2026 Star Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Kyle Paul, and Tovino Thomas

This is a pan-India film from Kannada cinema, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film was originally set to release on March 19 alongside 'Dhurandhar 2'. However, the makers decided to postpone it at the last moment, citing the ongoing tensions in the Middle East involving the America-Israel and Iran conflict.