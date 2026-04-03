Digital Project On Architectural Heritage Launched In Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the measures implemented under the decree declaring the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," the Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library is carrying out a number of projects based on innovative approaches, AzerNEWS reports.

Among them is the launch of the project titled "Smart Heritage: Digital Presentation of Azerbaijani Architecture," which applies artificial intelligence technologies.

Within the framework of the project, rare examples of Azerbaijani architecture are brought to life through artificial intelligence, and their historical and aesthetic value is conveyed to a broad audience. The prepared presentations allow national architectural masterpieces to be presented from a new perspective.

The first presentations give special attention to the work of Ajami Nakhchivani, a prominent representative of the Azerbaijani Renaissance in architecture. His architectural style, the artistic and aesthetic features of the monuments he created, and his place in Eastern architecture are presented in both visual and analytical formats using artificial intelligence. This approach enables users to better understand the activities of this historical figure.

At the same time, a presentation dedicated to the Maiden Tower, one of Azerbaijan's symbols reflects in detail the monument's mysterious history, architectural features, and various interpretations proposed by different scholarly approaches. Through artificial intelligence, visual reconstructions of the tower from different historical periods are presented, illustrating its stages of development from past to present.

Another important architectural complex, the Shirvanshahs' Palace, is presented as the "sunlit jewel of Shirvan."

Its construction history, architectural composition, and its role in the history of Azerbaijani statehood are widely highlighted. AI-powered interactive presentations allow users to virtually "walk through" the palace complex, which can be considered a new stage in the study of cultural heritage.

In addition, a presentation has been prepared about the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall,one of the key centers of the country's musical culture. It emphasizes the building's architectural features, acoustic capabilities, and its role in the cultural life of the country. Here, artificial intelligence plays an invaluable role both in systematizing historical facts and enriching visual materials.

Overall, the application of artificial intelligence in such projects offers a number of important advantages. First of all, it makes it possible to quickly process and systematize large volumes of data. It also attracts the attention of the younger generation, increasing their interest in national heritage and making the learning process more interactive and engaging.

It should be noted that in the modern era, artificial intelligence is not only a technological innovation but also a tool for preserving and promoting culture. In this regard, the project implemented at the Republican Youth Library demonstrates the unity of tradition and innovation. Presenting the historical heritage through modern technologies can be considered an important step toward reaching a wider audience and passing it on to future generations.

The presentations prepared within the "Smart Heritage: Digital Presentation of Azerbaijani Architecture" project are available on the library's official website.

It is planned to continue creating presentations using artificial intelligence that highlight the treasures of Azerbaijani literature, culture, and art.