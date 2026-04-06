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Quote By H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO Of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), On World Health Day

Quote By H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO Of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), On World Health Day


2026-04-06 10:30:27
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “World Health Day is a significant occasion to shed light on the role of the urban environment in supporting human health and quality of life. As health is no longer tied solely to medical services, it's deeply connected to the efficiency of infrastructure and to the provision of healthy living and work environments,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “In line with the UAE's directives and Dubai's vision to build more sustainable and efficient cities, at Empower, we continue to develop an integrated district cooling network that keeps pace with Dubai's rapid and sustainable urban growth. In addition to supporting vital sectors by providing environmentally-friendly cooling solutions that enhance energy efficiency and ensure operational stability of facilities, this will contribute to developing smarter, more sustainable cities and to delivering a more balanced and healthier urban environment for residents and the business community,” added Bin Shafar. “We believe that advanced cities are measured by their ability to provide a healthy and stable living environment, and investment in a smart and sustainable infrastructure represents a direct investment in human health and the quality of his life,” added Bin Shafar. “On World Health Day, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing the development of sustainable cooling solutions that support quality of life and promote human wellbeing, in line with Dubai's aspirations towards a more sustainable and prosperous future,” Bin Shafar concluded.


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