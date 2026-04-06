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Iran Downs US Fighter Jet Amid Ongoing Tensions
(MENAFN) A U.S. fighter jet has reportedly been shot down by Iranian forces, according to reports.
Citing Iranian media and sources familiar with the incident, reports indicate that if confirmed, this would mark the first time a U.S. jet has been downed by “enemy” fire since the start of the conflict. Iranian state media released images and videos showing debris from the crash site, including what appear to be parts of the aircraft and one of the ejection seats.
Preliminary analysis of the imagery suggests the aircraft may have been an F-15 fighter jet. In Washington, the Pentagon has not yet issued a comment on the incident.
Separately, sources familiar with the situation reported that a search-and-rescue operation is underway to recover the crew of the downed jet.
Citing Iranian media and sources familiar with the incident, reports indicate that if confirmed, this would mark the first time a U.S. jet has been downed by “enemy” fire since the start of the conflict. Iranian state media released images and videos showing debris from the crash site, including what appear to be parts of the aircraft and one of the ejection seats.
Preliminary analysis of the imagery suggests the aircraft may have been an F-15 fighter jet. In Washington, the Pentagon has not yet issued a comment on the incident.
Separately, sources familiar with the situation reported that a search-and-rescue operation is underway to recover the crew of the downed jet.
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