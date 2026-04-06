Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Downs US Fighter Jet Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran Downs US Fighter Jet Amid Ongoing Tensions


2026-04-06 08:07:23
(MENAFN) A U.S. fighter jet has reportedly been shot down by Iranian forces, according to reports.

Citing Iranian media and sources familiar with the incident, reports indicate that if confirmed, this would mark the first time a U.S. jet has been downed by “enemy” fire since the start of the conflict. Iranian state media released images and videos showing debris from the crash site, including what appear to be parts of the aircraft and one of the ejection seats.

Preliminary analysis of the imagery suggests the aircraft may have been an F-15 fighter jet. In Washington, the Pentagon has not yet issued a comment on the incident.

Separately, sources familiar with the situation reported that a search-and-rescue operation is underway to recover the crew of the downed jet.

MENAFN06042026000045017281ID1110946743



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search