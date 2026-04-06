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Dubai Chambers Advances Trade Cooperation In Meetings With Oman Chamber's North Al Batinah Branch And SOHAR Port And Freezone
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The visit to the Sultanate of Oman included also a meeting with Sohar Industrial City
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H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are working to strengthen collaboration with the Sultanate of Oman to facilitate the smooth flow of bilateral trade and enhance logistics connectivity, opening new avenues for economic cooperation and reinforcing economic ties.”
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The delegation met with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in Al Batinah North Governorate to enhance bilateral cooperation mechanisms across priority sectors.
The delegation visited SOHAR Port and Freezone and Sohar Industrial City (Madayn) to explore ways to improve the flow of goods, enhance supply chain resilience, and strengthen logistics integration between Dubai and Sohar.
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