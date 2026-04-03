Midland States Bancorp, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Thursday, April 23
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.51 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.48 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit midlandsb or follow Midland States Bank on LinkedIn.
CONTACTS:
Claire A. Stack, Chief Accounting Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, at ... or (217) 342-7321
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