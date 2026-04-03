Sticky Brand Awarded On The Financial Times - The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 List
The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2021 and 2024. The creation of the ranking was based on the following criteria:
Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2021.
Revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2024.
The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).
The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries.
Revenue growth was primarily organic between 2021 and 2024.
Based on the results of the study, Sticky Brand is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026.
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
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