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Tampa Bay Recovery Center Announces Addiction Treatment Services In St. Petersburg For The Greater Tampa Bay Region
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- St. Petersburg - The Tampa Bay Recovery Center announced the availability of outpatient and structured addiction and mental health treatment services for adults in St. Petersburg, serving the broader Tampa Bay area. The center's programs include partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient care, outpatient rehab, virtual treatment, medication-assisted treatment, and therapy services for substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions.
For those looking for care choices in and around St. Petersburg and other regions, the announcement promotes the center's addiction treatment Tampa programs, according to the representatives. The center offers detox-related services, dual diagnosis care, psychiatry, trauma therapy, EMDR therapy, family therapy, group therapy, individual therapy, and support for sober life, according to the organization's website. Among the treatments offered by the company are sober living, virtual addiction therapy, outpatient rehab, intense outpatient programming, and partial hospitalization.
“Our treatment program is designed to treat co-occurring mental health problems and substance use disorders through level-of-care planning, individualized evaluation, and continuous therapeutic support,” said Kristin Raider, Clinical Director.“The objective is to offer a treatment plan that takes into account the clinical needs of the patient, including coordinated mental health services and outpatient pathways.”
The center's public materials include outpatient-focused services, medication-assisted treatment, and therapy-based assistance for substance use recovery for those looking for treatment formats like opioid rehab outpatient, drug inpatient near me, or outpatient detox for alcohol. Additionally, according to the organization, it assists with adults seeking treatment for dual diagnosis issues, drug addiction, alcoholism, and related mental health needs in the greater Tampa Bay area.
“Clinical presentation, drug history, mental health state, and the degree of daily care a person needs are all important factors in treatment planning,” said Jeffrey Cohen, Primary Therapist.“Clinicians can better match care recommendations to those needs by using a continuum that includes psychotherapy, recovery support, and organized outpatient services.”
The center's public program information also mentions specialty services like virtual care and trauma therapy, as well as medication-assisted treatment choices like naltrexone, Vivitrol, and Sublocade. The Joint Commission has accredited the facility, according to the provider locator of the accrediting body.
About Tampa Bay Recovery Center
Founded in 2022, Tampa Bay Recovery Center serves the Tampa Bay area, including St. Petersburg, Florida. The center provides partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient care, outpatient rehab, virtual addiction treatment Tampa, medication-assisted treatment, dual diagnosis care, psychiatry, and individual, group, and family therapy.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tampa Bay Recovery Center
Contact Person: Tori Skene
Address: 6501 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Website:
For those looking for care choices in and around St. Petersburg and other regions, the announcement promotes the center's addiction treatment Tampa programs, according to the representatives. The center offers detox-related services, dual diagnosis care, psychiatry, trauma therapy, EMDR therapy, family therapy, group therapy, individual therapy, and support for sober life, according to the organization's website. Among the treatments offered by the company are sober living, virtual addiction therapy, outpatient rehab, intense outpatient programming, and partial hospitalization.
“Our treatment program is designed to treat co-occurring mental health problems and substance use disorders through level-of-care planning, individualized evaluation, and continuous therapeutic support,” said Kristin Raider, Clinical Director.“The objective is to offer a treatment plan that takes into account the clinical needs of the patient, including coordinated mental health services and outpatient pathways.”
The center's public materials include outpatient-focused services, medication-assisted treatment, and therapy-based assistance for substance use recovery for those looking for treatment formats like opioid rehab outpatient, drug inpatient near me, or outpatient detox for alcohol. Additionally, according to the organization, it assists with adults seeking treatment for dual diagnosis issues, drug addiction, alcoholism, and related mental health needs in the greater Tampa Bay area.
“Clinical presentation, drug history, mental health state, and the degree of daily care a person needs are all important factors in treatment planning,” said Jeffrey Cohen, Primary Therapist.“Clinicians can better match care recommendations to those needs by using a continuum that includes psychotherapy, recovery support, and organized outpatient services.”
The center's public program information also mentions specialty services like virtual care and trauma therapy, as well as medication-assisted treatment choices like naltrexone, Vivitrol, and Sublocade. The Joint Commission has accredited the facility, according to the provider locator of the accrediting body.
About Tampa Bay Recovery Center
Founded in 2022, Tampa Bay Recovery Center serves the Tampa Bay area, including St. Petersburg, Florida. The center provides partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient care, outpatient rehab, virtual addiction treatment Tampa, medication-assisted treatment, dual diagnosis care, psychiatry, and individual, group, and family therapy.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tampa Bay Recovery Center
Contact Person: Tori Skene
Address: 6501 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Website:
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