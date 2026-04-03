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Hashcodex Launches Advanced Binary Options Trading Software For Modern Brokers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hashcodex, a fintech software development company, has officially launched its new binary options trading software, created for modern brokers who want a better way to run their trading platforms.
This new platform helps brokers handle everything from launching their service to managing daily trading activities and growing their business. It has been built by experienced fintech developers who understand what brokers need in today's market.
Built for Today's Brokers
Brokers today need to offer strong trading experiences while also keeping up with rules and market changes. Hashcodex makes this easier by providing all the tools needed in one place. It gives brokers full control over how they run their platform.
The platform is designed to support both new and established brokers. Whether starting a new brokerage or improving an existing one, users can adapt the system based on their goals and market approach. This flexibility allows brokers to stay competitive while meeting user expectations.
Key Features of the Platform
This trading software includes several features:
Real time market data for accurate pricing
Support for multiple assets like forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies
Risk management tools to control trading exposure
White label setup so brokers can launch under their own brand
User friendly interface for both desktop and mobile
Detailed reports and analytics for better decision making
Multi currency and multi language support
Compliance features for different regions
In addition, the platform supports easy integration with payment systems and third party services. This helps brokers handle deposits, withdrawals, and user management without interruptions.
A Platform Built for Real Needs
Chandru, CEO of Hashcodex, stated,“We created this platform after seeing what brokers were missing. Our goal was to build something practical that gives brokers the tools they need to run and grow their trading business.”
The platform is already getting attention from brokers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with early users showing strong interest in its features and usability.
For more information, visit
Whatsapp: 8610977481
Contact: 8610977481
Mail: [email protected]
Media Contact:
Callie Morgan
[email protected]
This new platform helps brokers handle everything from launching their service to managing daily trading activities and growing their business. It has been built by experienced fintech developers who understand what brokers need in today's market.
Built for Today's Brokers
Brokers today need to offer strong trading experiences while also keeping up with rules and market changes. Hashcodex makes this easier by providing all the tools needed in one place. It gives brokers full control over how they run their platform.
The platform is designed to support both new and established brokers. Whether starting a new brokerage or improving an existing one, users can adapt the system based on their goals and market approach. This flexibility allows brokers to stay competitive while meeting user expectations.
Key Features of the Platform
This trading software includes several features:
Real time market data for accurate pricing
Support for multiple assets like forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies
Risk management tools to control trading exposure
White label setup so brokers can launch under their own brand
User friendly interface for both desktop and mobile
Detailed reports and analytics for better decision making
Multi currency and multi language support
Compliance features for different regions
In addition, the platform supports easy integration with payment systems and third party services. This helps brokers handle deposits, withdrawals, and user management without interruptions.
A Platform Built for Real Needs
Chandru, CEO of Hashcodex, stated,“We created this platform after seeing what brokers were missing. Our goal was to build something practical that gives brokers the tools they need to run and grow their trading business.”
The platform is already getting attention from brokers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with early users showing strong interest in its features and usability.
For more information, visit
Whatsapp: 8610977481
Contact: 8610977481
Mail: [email protected]
Media Contact:
Callie Morgan
[email protected]
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