Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 43.50 Billion By 2035 Owing To The Surging Demand For Accurate And Early Disease Detection Globally SNS Insider

Austin, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Molecular Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 18.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 43.50 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.07% during 2026–2035.

The market for molecular diagnostics is expanding significantly due to the growing need for precise, quick, and early disease detection. These diagnostics enable accurate diagnosis of genetic abnormalities, cancer, and infectious diseases by analyzing genetic material using sophisticated procedures.









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Molecular Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 18.26 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 43.50 Billion

CAGR: 9.07% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Molecular Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 5.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2026–2035.

Growing chronic illnesses, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, growing personalized medication usage, robust R&D investments, and the growing use of quick, accurate diagnostic technologies are the main factors driving growth in the U.S. molecular diagnostics industry.

Rising Demand for Early and Accurate Disease Diagnosis Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors driving the molecular diagnostics industry is the increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. The broad implementation of advanced diagnostic technologies is further supported by the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostic technologies for prompt disease detection and treatment to enhance patient outcomes. The expanding detection capacity and variety of diagnostic disorders are expanding the precision of PCR, Next Generation Sequencing, and Real Time Testing Methods. Additionally, the development of targeted medicines and the growing emphasis on customized medicine are driving demand.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

In 2025, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) dominated with 48% share owing to its high sensitivity, accuracy, and rapid turnaround time in detecting infectious diseases and genetic conditions. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for advanced genomic analysis and precision medicine.

By Product

In 2025, Reagents & Kits dominated with 52% share as they are essential consumables required for every molecular diagnostic test. Software & Services represent the fastest-growing segment, supported by increasing integration of data analytics, bioinformatics, and automation in molecular diagnostics.

By Application

In 2025, Infectious Diseases dominated with 45% share due to the high global burden of infectious conditions such as COVID-19, HIV, tuberculosis, and influenza. Oncology is the fastest-growing application segment, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and the growing adoption of precision medicine.

By End-User

In 2025, Diagnostic Laboratories dominated with 50% share as they are the primary centers for conducting high-volume molecular testing. Hospitals & Clinics are the fastest-growing segment, driven by the increasing adoption of point-of-care molecular testing and the need for rapid, on-site diagnostics.

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Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Insights:

With over 42% of the worldwide market share in 2025, North America leads the molecular diagnostics industry. The substantial presence of important market participants, high adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technology, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure all contribute to this supremacy.

The molecular diagnostics market is expanding at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific due to the region's growing population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising rates of infectious and chronic diseases. The market is expanding more quickly due to rising awareness of early disease identification and the quick uptake of cutting-edge diagnostic technology.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:



Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hologic Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Grifols, S.A.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenMark Diagnostics (Roche) Tecan Group Ltd.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Recent Developments:



In March 2024, Roche Diagnostics expanded its molecular diagnostics portfolio by launching advanced PCR-based assays designed to improve rapid detection of infectious diseases and support decentralized testing in clinical settings. In February 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced new next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions aimed at enhancing clinical diagnostics and enabling faster, more accurate genomic analysis for personalized medicine applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand regulatory standards, quality compliance, and validation requirements influencing molecular diagnostic testing across healthcare systems.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify laboratory throughput efficiency, testing capacity expansion, and utilization of high-throughput molecular diagnostic platforms.

SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you analyze risks in reagent supply, instrument availability, and dependency on specialized components for PCR and sequencing technologies.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover adoption trends of advanced technologies such as PCR, next-generation sequencing, automation, and AI-driven diagnostic platforms.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on their product portfolios, innovation in diagnostic technologies, global presence, and strategic collaborations. MARKET DEMAND & APPLICATION TRENDS – helps you evaluate growth in infectious disease testing, oncology diagnostics, and personalized medicine adoption driving market expansion.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Scope