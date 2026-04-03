Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market To Reach USD 25.2B By 2036, Asia Pacific Leads With Kingspan, Carlisle Driving Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulation market is valued at USD 16.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of energy-efficient construction practices, stricter building regulations, and rising demand for high-performance insulation materials across residential and commercial sectors.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Snapshot (2026–2036)

The market size in 2026 is USD 16.3 billion and is expected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. Rigid foam/board leads by product type with a 52.6% share, while building & construction dominates end-use with 72.4% share. Key growth regions include Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, with major players such as Kingspan Group, GAF Materials Corporation, and Carlisle Construction Materials.

Market Momentum

Between 2026 and 2030, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 20–21 billion, driven by increasing infrastructure investments and energy-efficient building upgrades. From 2030 to 2036, the market expands further to USD 25.2 billion, supported by net-zero building initiatives, retrofitting programs, and demand for advanced insulation systems.

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Why the Market is Growing

Polyisocyanurate insulation offers superior thermal resistance, lightweight properties, and fire performance, making it essential for modern construction. Growth is driven by:

.Stricter global energy efficiency regulations

.Increasing adoption of green building certifications

.Rising demand for sustainable construction materials

.Expansion of commercial and residential construction activities

.Growing need for temperature-controlled facilities

Product and Segment Spotlight

Rigid foam/board dominates the market due to its high R-value, dimensional stability, and ease of installation. Thermal insulation remains the primary application, while hybrid (thermal + acoustic) solutions are gaining traction. Building & construction is the leading end-use sector, driven by widespread use in roofing, walls, and flooring systems.

Country-Level Growth Outlook

India leads growth at 5.6% CAGR, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. China follows at 5.3%, supported by industrial expansion and green building initiatives. Germany grows at 4.9%, driven by renovation programs, while the USA expands at 4.8% due to retrofitting and commercial roofing demand. The UK (4.6%), France (4.4%), and Canada (4.2%) show steady growth supported by energy efficiency regulations and sustainability goals.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, sustainability, and production expansion. Major companies include Kingspan Group, GAF Materials Corporation, Firestone Building Products (Holcim Elevate), Carlisle Construction Materials, Soprema Group, Atlas Roofing Corporation, IKO Industries, Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, and Dow Inc. Companies are investing in bio-based materials, advanced lamination technologies, and environmentally compliant formulations.

Analyst Insight

Polyisocyanurate insulation remains a cornerstone of energy-efficient construction due to its superior thermal performance and regulatory compliance capabilities. As building codes tighten globally, demand will increasingly favor high-performance insulation solutions. Manufacturers investing in sustainable chemistry and advanced production processes will gain a competitive advantage.

Future Outlook

The polyisocyanurate insulation market is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by global sustainability goals, infrastructure development, and increasing focus on energy-efficient buildings. Continued innovation in insulation materials and expansion in emerging markets will further drive long-term growth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is polyisocyanurate insulation?

It is a high-performance insulation material known for its superior thermal resistance and energy efficiency, widely used in construction.

Which product type dominates the market?

Rigid foam/board leads due to its high thermal efficiency and ease of installation.

What are the main applications?

Key applications include thermal insulation in roofing, walls, and floors, along with acoustic and hybrid uses.

Which regions lead growth?

Asia Pacific leads globally, followed by North America and Europe.

Who are the key market players?

Major companies include Kingspan Group, GAF Materials Corporation, Carlisle Construction Materials, Soprema Group, and Atlas Roofing Corporation.

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