UAE's Spring Weather: Brace For More Thunderstorms, Rain, And Hail Till March 27

The UAE is experiencing the 'Sarayat season', a transitional spring period marked by atmospheric instability, bringing thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, and occasional hail across the country.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said on X that the current period marks the season known as ‘Sarayat' or ‘Marawih', a time of springtime atmospheric instability during the transitional phase from mid-March to early May.

He explained that this season is characterised by the formation of convective clouds, often accompanied by thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, thunder, and occasional hail.

Al Jarwan added that a notable spring weather condition is expected between March 21 and March 27.

Unsettled weather conditions are set to continue across the UAE this week, as the country experiences one of its most active spring weather periods, driven by the seasonal “Sarayat” phase.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that multiple waves of instability are expected to affect the country through to March 27, bringing intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms, and shifting cloud cover across different regions.

Rainfall began early in the western parts of the country, particularly in Al Dhafra, before gradually moving inland. Showers spread towards Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain, with varying intensity from light rainfall in some areas to heavier, more sustained downpours in others.

On March 23, in parts of Abu Dhabi, moderate to heavy rain led to water accumulation on roads, with minor flooding reported in low-lying areas.

By the afternoon, the weather system expanded further, reaching Dubai, including areas such as Jebel Ali and Al Barsha. The eastern and northern regions, including Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, were also expected to see increased rainfall by evening.

According to meteorologists, the current spell is part of a broader atmospheric pattern bringing successive waves of cloud activity across the UAE.

By Wednesday, rainfall is likely to shift towards northern and eastern regions, including Al Ain and coastal areas, with chances gradually decreasing late at night.

A temporary lull is expected on Thursday morning, followed by rain chances increasing again in the afternoon and evening, particularly over northern and eastern regions. The final wave is forecast between late Thursday night and Friday, beginning in coastal and western areas before moving inland.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve by March 27.

The NCM noted that rainfall will not be continuous in one location, with showers expected to occur in intervals, pausing for short periods before resuming as new cloud bands move across the country.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially on roads prone to waterlogging, as weather conditions continue to change throughout the week.