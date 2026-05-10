Rain And Thunderstorms To Dominate Weather In Ukraine Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported this on Facebook.

She noted that on Monday, May 11, rain is most likely in eastern Ukraine, specifically in the Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions. The rest of Ukraine will see no significant precipitation on Monday, with rain expected only in the Zakarpattia region.

“Air temperatures will vary; during the day, it will be warmest in the west at 20–24 degrees, while along the Sumy-Cherkasy-Poltava-Dnipropetrovsk region it will be only 17–19 degrees, with an average of 18–22 degrees,” the meteorologist wrote.

According to her, precipitation is unlikely in Kyiv on May 11, with temperatures expected to reach +18 to +19 degrees.“Later in the week, air temperatures will fluctuate, with conditions ranging from moderately warm to cool, accompanied by occasional rain,” Didenko noted.

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She added that a rise in air temperature is tentatively expected in a week, starting May 18–19.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, May 10, Ukraine will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, with moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms in some regions.

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