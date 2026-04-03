Anshula Kapoor's Seoul Bachelorette: A K-Drama Themed Celebration

Anshula Kapoor has taken her pre-wedding celebrations overseas, sharing moments from a lively bachelorette getaway in Seoul. Kapoor offered a glimpse into her festivities through Instagram, documenting a joyful celebration with her close friends, whom she fondly referred to as the "Seoulsters for life." The post captured the spirit of a fun-filled, intimate gathering, blending classic bachelorette traditions with the vibrant cultural backdrop of the South Korean capital.

A K-Drama Themed Celebration

Dressed in a "Bride to Be" sash and a playful pink tiara, Kapoor appeared in high spirits as she posed in a themed party setting adorned with "Team Bride" props and festive decor. The images also featured the group embracing popular Korean elements, including finger heart gestures, giving the celebration a distinct "K-drama" aesthetic.

In one of the pictures, Anshula Kapoor's friends can be seen posing for a group photo, highlighting their T-shirts on which "Seoulsters for life, before she becomes a wife" is written. Alongside the carousel of pictures, she wrote, "Seoulsters for life Bachelorette behavior with my OGs." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Celebrity Reactions

The post drew reactions from celebrities and fans. Her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, added a humorous touch by commenting, "Pink jacket returns!!!," referencing her signature style. Actress Priyanka Chopra was among those who liked the post, while Elnaaz Norouzi chimed in with a "Enjoy girly" comment.

The Bride-to-Be Era

The Seoul celebration marks a key moment in Kapoor's journey towards her wedding with partner Rohan Thakkar. In recent weeks, she has been candid about her "bride-to-be era," sharing updates about wedding preparations, including outfit trials and setting up a new home. (ANI)

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