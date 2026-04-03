Anshula Kapoor's Seoul Bachelorette: A K-Drama Themed Celebration
Anshula Kapoor has taken her pre-wedding celebrations overseas, sharing moments from a lively bachelorette getaway in Seoul. Kapoor offered a glimpse into her festivities through Instagram, documenting a joyful celebration with her close friends, whom she fondly referred to as the "Seoulsters for life." The post captured the spirit of a fun-filled, intimate gathering, blending classic bachelorette traditions with the vibrant cultural backdrop of the South Korean capital.
A K-Drama Themed Celebration
Dressed in a "Bride to Be" sash and a playful pink tiara, Kapoor appeared in high spirits as she posed in a themed party setting adorned with "Team Bride" props and festive decor. The images also featured the group embracing popular Korean elements, including finger heart gestures, giving the celebration a distinct "K-drama" aesthetic.
In one of the pictures, Anshula Kapoor's friends can be seen posing for a group photo, highlighting their T-shirts on which "Seoulsters for life, before she becomes a wife" is written. Alongside the carousel of pictures, she wrote, "Seoulsters for life Bachelorette behavior with my OGs." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)
Celebrity Reactions
The post drew reactions from celebrities and fans. Her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, added a humorous touch by commenting, "Pink jacket returns!!!," referencing her signature style. Actress Priyanka Chopra was among those who liked the post, while Elnaaz Norouzi chimed in with a "Enjoy girly" comment.
The Bride-to-Be Era
The Seoul celebration marks a key moment in Kapoor's journey towards her wedding with partner Rohan Thakkar. In recent weeks, she has been candid about her "bride-to-be era," sharing updates about wedding preparations, including outfit trials and setting up a new home. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment