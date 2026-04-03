Allu Arjun Wishes The 'Love Of His Life' Allu Ayaan On His Birthday, Calls Him A Vibe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) South superstar Allu Arjun took to his social media account to wish his little son Allu Ayaan on his birthday, and shared an adorable picture.

Sharing a heartwarming post, he wrote,“Many happy returns of the day to the love of my life. Happy Birthday, my chinni babu. #HBDAlluAyaan #AyaanisaVibe”.

In the picture, Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a maroon traditional kurta, smiling as he holds Ayaan close.

The young boy also dressed in an ethnic outfit, is seen striking a playful pose.

For the uninitiated, Allu Ayaan, the elder son of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, was born on April 3, 2014, and turned 12 this year.

The young boy often features in his father's social media posts, and Ayaan has become a familiar face among fans.

Talking about South star Allu Arjun, on the professional front, has achieved massive success with the blockbuster franchise Pushpa: The Rise, where he starred opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor has delivered several memorable hits over the years, including the popular dance number 'A Ante Amalapuram'.

On the personal front, Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in March 2011 after reportedly meeting through mutual friends.

They initially were good friends, and their love story soon blossomed, leading to marriage.

On March 6, the actor celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy by sharing a heartfelt message and romantic pictures on his social media account.

Marking 15 years of togetherness, the actor posted a couple of stunning photographs of the two and wrote,“Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”

In another post, he shared a monochrome picture with Sneha and wrote,“15th anniversary. Life of Laughter & companionship @allusnehareddy.”

They are parents to two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

–IANS

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