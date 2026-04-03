Award-Winning Author Jannean Hedgespeth Inspires Young Readers With The New Adventures Of Frankie & Abby

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning author Jannean Hedgespeth returns with a powerful new installment in her beloved children's series, The New Adventures of Frankie & Abby – A Committed Heart, released November 18, 2025. This faith-centered story has already earned recognition as a Category Winner in the 2026 Children's Book International Awards, presented by the American Writing Awards.

Blending engaging storytelling with meaningful spiritual lessons, A Committed Heart encourages young readers to discover their God-given purpose and identity through faith. The book follows Abby, a young girl who struggles to recognize her own talents-particularly her gift for cooking and baking-because she is searching for validation from others rather than through her relationship with Christ.

As Abby navigates friendship, peer pressure, and self-doubt, she is supported by her best friend Frankie, a talented softball player, and Stanley, a new friend skilled in chess. Together, they help Abby begin to understand that true fulfillment comes not from popularity, but from aligning her heart with God's plan.

“Oneness Not Sameness in Christ,” says Hedgespeth, capturing the heart of her message.

Through heartfelt storytelling, Hedgespeth delivers a powerful reminder that every child is uniquely created with purpose, and that true identity is found in a committed relationship with Jesus.

A Growing Series with Purpose

The New Adventures of Frankie & Abby – A Committed Heart is the third book in Hedgespeth's inspiring series, following:

Who's the New Girl? (Book 1)

Tattletale (Book 2), a 2023 American Writing Awards Finalist

In addition to her children's series, Hedgespeth is also the author of Iris's Meadow, an adult Christian fiction novel and 2023 American Writing Awards Finalist.

About the Author

Jannean Hedgespeth is a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, residing in Indiana with her family. A wife of over 27 years, mother, and stepmother, she finds joy in gardening, cooking, baking, and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Writing is both her passion and her calling. Through her work, Hedgespeth seeks to use God's Word to transform hearts and encourage readers of all ages. She describes her journey as one of humility and spiritual growth, embracing the responsibility of writing as a divine assignment.

Upcoming Appearances & Events

Readers can meet Jannean Hedgespeth at several upcoming events, including:

May 9 – Authors Showcase, The Authors' Patch Bookstore, Danville, IN

May 16 – Book Signing, Kolas Christian Bookstore, Highland, IN

May 28–30 – ICHE Homeschool Conference, Bourbonnais, IL

June 5–6 – The Portland Festival, Louisville, KY

June 27 – Plainfield Lions Club Craft Fair, Danville, IN

October–November – Multiple craft fairs and festivals across Indiana

Availability

The New Adventures of Frankie & Abby – A Committed Heart is available through major online retailers.

Connect with the Author

Website:

Amazon Author Page:

Facebook: Jannean Hedgespeth

Instagram: @hedgespethjannean

For media inquiries, please contact:

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