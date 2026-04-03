Kharkiv Hit By Four Ballistic Missiles, Residential Buildings Damaged, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of a strike by four ballistic missiles on the Kyivskyi district, several multi-story residential buildings were damaged – windows were shattered and a gas pipeline was hit," he wrote.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, there were casualties as a result of the attack.

Kharkiv hit by renewed shelling: Fire breaks out in residential area, casualties reported

"A 63-year-old woman was injured in the enemy missile strike on Kharkiv. She has been hospitalized, and doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

Air raid alerts were declared in several regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles.