Palma Development Completes Serenia Living On Palm Jumeirah

Landmark beachfront development delivered on time, reflecting sustained momentum and commitment to delivery in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2026 – Palma Development, one of the pioneering developers in the UAE real estate industry, has announced the completion of Serenia Living, its ultra-premium beachfront residential development on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah. The project, which was launched in 2022 with a development value of AED 3 billion, has now more than doubled in value to exceed AED 6 billion. Its timely delivery, as planned, reflects Palma's commitment to quality and execution, as well as the resilience of Dubai's real estate sector.

Serenia Living comprises 226 residences, including two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, half-floor and full-floor penthouses, and one of Dubai's most exclusive Sky Mansions. The development offers expansive layouts, refined architectural detailing, and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. The project was completed in February 2026, with handover commencing this week.

Amenities include one of the emirate's largest residential swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated personal training area, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, direct private beach access, and a professionally designed padel court set within landscaped grounds, easily accessible from all four towers. These facilities have been carefully integrated to support wellness, privacy, and everyday luxury.

Commenting on the milestone, Kareem Derbas, CEO of Palma Development, said:“The completion of Serenia Living marks an important moment for Palma. From planning through to handover, we have focused on precision and craftsmanship, with every detail delivered to exceed the expectations of our homeowners. Delivering this project on schedule reflects our commitment to excellence, as well as the resilience and sustained momentum of Dubai's real estate sector.”

Serenia Living further strengthens Palma Development's portfolio of landmark waterfront communities and reinforces its reputation for delivering premium projects that create long-term value for residents and investors.

With its prime Palm Jumeirah location, integrated amenities, and design-led approach, Serenia Living has become a distinctive addition to Dubai's beachfront residential market.

About Palma Development:

Established in 2002, Palma Development is a leading real estate developer in Dubai, renowned for creating premium waterfront communities that deliver long-term value. With a strong track record of on-time delivery and design excellence, Palma is committed to protecting investor wealth while contributing to Dubai's economic and urban development. Its portfolio includes iconic projects such as Cayan Infinity Tower, Silverene Towers, and Serenia Residences The Palm.