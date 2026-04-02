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Global Premiere Of Online Event 'NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVII' Scheduled For April 9, 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --“NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE” is Prime 1 Studio's signature online entertainment series focused on unveiling upcoming statue releases. Each episode highlights the latest character statues from across eras and genres, presented through the unique perspectives of our painters, as well as exclusive interviews with original creators and directors. Featuring immersive visuals powered by virtual production technology, the series captures the present-and envisions the future-of the ever-evolving world of collectible statues.
The newest entry,“XVII: VISIONS OF THE REALMS,” will premiere on YouTube on April 9, 2026, 7:00 PM (PDT).
"NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVII: VISIONS OF THE REALMS"
US: April 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM PDT / 10:00 PM EDT
EU: April 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CEST
JP: April 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM JST
Learn more about NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE
Watch on Prime 1 Studio's YouTube Channel
The newest entry,“XVII: VISIONS OF THE REALMS,” will premiere on YouTube on April 9, 2026, 7:00 PM (PDT).
"NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVII: VISIONS OF THE REALMS"
US: April 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM PDT / 10:00 PM EDT
EU: April 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CEST
JP: April 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM JST
Learn more about NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE
Watch on Prime 1 Studio's YouTube Channel
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