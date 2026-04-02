Best Easter Products To Sell 2026: 9 Profitable Easter Crafts & Personalized Gift Ideas For Small Business
The most profitable Easter crafts for small businesses include personalized gifts, laser engraved items, UV printing products, and DIY Easter decorations that can be customized for customers.
In this guide, we'll show you 9 proven Easter product ideas-ranging from laser engraving creations to UV printing designs-that are easy to make, highly customizable, and perfect for increasing seasonal sales.
Read on to discover a special surprise at the end that could further elevate your Easter offerings.
Here's a quick overview of the best Easter products to sell in 2026:
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Personalized Easter gifts (engraved eggs, custom baskets)
DIY Easter crafts for small business
Laser engraved Easter decorations
Custom Easter gifts for sale with names or logos
These products stand out because they are easy to customize, have high perceived value, and align perfectly with seasonal demand.
Easter Hot-Selling Products
1. Bunny-Themed Decorations - Top Choice for Festive Tables
Materials: Wood, acrylic, MDF
Production: Laser-cut shapes
Uses: Tabletop ornaments, display stands, door décor
Features: Can be sold individually or as a set to increase order value
Potential Profit: $8–$15 each; sets up to $25
Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 40W Laser Engraver
Why: Ideal for small studios or commercial users, the Ray5 40W laser cutter and engraver handles high-volume orders with ease. Its 5mm industrial guide rails and 4-roller Y-axis ensure smooth precision, while high-speed engraving reaches up to 24,000 mm/min. The powerful laser cutter and engraver can efficiently cut and engrave hundreds of different materials.
2. Personalized Wooden Easter Eggs - Small & Easy to Sell
Materials: Wood, plywood, MDF
Production: Laser engraving text or patterns
Uses: Hanging ornaments, tabletop décor, gifts
Features: Lightweight, highly customizable, perfect for craft fairs
Potential Profit: $10–$20 each; higher for personalized orders
Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 20W Laser Engraver
Why: Designed for experienced creators and small business owners, the Ray5 20W laser cutter and engraver is ideal for daily custom orders and small-batch production. Its 22–24W four-core diode laser can cut 25mm pine, 35mm acrylic, and 0.05mm stainless steel while delivering precise engraving on a wide range of materials.
3. Easter Egg Paper Lanterns - Light Up the Festival
Materials: Colored paper, cardstock
Production: Laser-engraved intricate patterns, combined with LEDs or small lights
Uses: Home décor, festive ambiance, DIY gifts
Features: Lightweight, portable, enhances festive atmosphere when lit
Potential Profit: $12–$25 each
Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 10W Laser Engraver
Why: The Ray5 10W laser cutter and engraver is the best laser engraver for beginners. Its easy-to-assemble design allows precision engraving up to 0.01mm, with speeds up to 24,000 mm/min-perfect for creating delicate paper lanterns and intricate DIY Easter crafts.
4. Easter-Themed Stainless Steel Cups - Practical & Personalized
Materials: Stainless steel tumblers and mugs
Production: Laser engraving names or Easter designs
Uses: Everyday drinking, gifts, commemorative items
Features: Durable, practical, highly popular for personalized gifts
Potential Profit: $15–$35 each
Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 miniS Laser Engraver + Rotary Roller
Why:The RAY5 miniS laser cutter and engraver comes pre-assembled, making it easy for beginners and home users to start engraving right away. It features built-in X/Y limit switches and an emergency stop button for full safety protection, perfect for customizing stainless steel cups for Easter gifts.
5. Easter Gift Tags - Small Items, High Added Value
Materials: Wood, acrylic, cardboard
Production: Laser-engraved names or phrases; UV-printed colorful patterns
Uses: Gift decoration
Features: Lightweight, easy to carry, perfect for craft fair purchases
Potential Profit: $2–$5 each; bundle sales increase revenue
Recommended Machine: Longer B1 30W/40W Laser Engraver
Why:The B1 30W/40W laser cutter and engraver is the best laser engraver for small business, offering exceptional efficiency across a large workspace. It can reach engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s and handle batch engraving with ease on its 17.72" x 17.72" work area, making it ideal for producing high volumes of Easter gift tags.
6. Custom Tote Bags - Essential Holiday Packaging
Materials: Kraft paper, fabric, leather
Production: UV-printed designs directly on material
Uses: Easter gift packaging, custom cards, boxes
Features: Beautiful packaging increases gift appeal and additional profits
Potential Profit: $8–$15 each
Recommended Machine:Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer
Why: The ePrint UV DTF printer allows versatile customization on a variety of fabrics and materials, including T-shirts and tote bags. It significantly expands creative possibilities and commercial applications, making it perfect for producing eye-catching, high-value Easter gift packaging.
7. Personalized Perfume Bottles - Small, Elegant Gifts
Materials: Glass bottles, metal caps
Production: UV-printed colorful personalized patterns or Easter motifs
Uses: Perfume containers, holiday gifts, keepsakes
Features: Elegant and giftable, attracts attention at craft fairs
Potential Profit: $12–$25 each
Recommended Machine: Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer
Why:The ePrint series UV printer features a 1440 DPI high-resolution imaging engine, producing ultra-clear details, rich color gradients, and accurate tones on all supported materials. Printed designs are durable and resistant to fading, making each perfume bottle visually stunning and long-lasting-perfect for premium Easter gifts.
8. Decorative Plates - Perfect for Festive Table Settings
Materials: Wooden or metal plates
Production: UV-printed personalized designs or Easter motifs
Uses: Home décor, table presentation, Easter gifts or keepsakes
Features: Prints on uneven surfaces up to 10mm height difference, vivid colors, sharp details
Potential Profit: $15–$30 each
Recommended Machine: Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer
Why: The ePrint UV printer supports high-gap printing technology, with industry-leading 10mm nozzle clearance for precise droplet placement. Even on materials with height variations up to 10mm, it maintains sharp details and clean edges, making it perfect for wooden plates, textured surfaces, or uneven objects, ensuring high-quality, personalized Easter prints.
9. 3D Relief Ornaments - Eye-Catching Creative Decor
Production: UV-printed colorful patterns
Uses: Home décor, table presentation, Easter gifts or keepsakes
Features: Prints on various surfaces with height variation, realistic 3D texture
Potential Profit: $20–$50 each
Recommended Machine: Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer
Why: The ePrint flatbed uv printer goes beyond traditional 2D printing, delivering true raised texture effects. Using precise UV layering technology, it can achieve relief heights up to 60mm, creating realistic depth, shadows, and tactile impact-ideal for premium, high-value Easter décor that stands out at craft fairs.
Why Choose a Laser Engraver or UV Printer for Easter Products?
Both laser engravers and UV printers offer unique advantages for creating Easter crafts:
Laser Engravers: Easily engrave names, dates, holiday greetings, or intricate designs, making each piece unique with smooth edges and precise details that are difficult to replicate by hand. They work on a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, leather, cardboard, felt, slate, and more. Laser engravers also support batch production, saving time and allowing you to focus on creativity and design.
UV Printers: Perfect for vibrant, full-color designs, including gradients, foil effects, and complex illustrations. They can print detailed patterns, artwork, or photo-quality images on wood, acrylic, cardboard, fabric, leather, metal, glass, and other materials. UV printers support fast, small-batch customization, with quick-dry, scratch-resistant, and eco-friendly inks. No plates are required, reducing material waste and initial investment-ideal for short-term Easter sales.
FAQ: Easter Products & Small Business Ideas
1. What are the best Easter products to sell in 2026?
The best Easter products to sell in 2026 include personalized Easter gifts, laser engraved items, and DIY Easter crafts that can be customized for customers. These products are especially popular because they offer high perceived value and strong seasonal demand.
2. What Easter crafts can make money for small businesses?
Popular Easter crafts to make money include:
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Custom Easter baskets
Engraved wooden decorations
Personalized gift items
These types of Easter crafts are ideal for small businesses because they are easy to produce using tools like laser engravers and UV printers, while still allowing for high customization.
3. Are personalized Easter gifts profitable?
Yes, personalized Easter gifts typically have higher profit margins because customers are willing to pay more for customized products such as name-engraved items or printed designs.
4. What are good DIY Easter products for small business?
DIY Easter products for small business include handmade decorations, laser engraved items, and custom gifts that can be produced in small batches. Using equipment like the Longer Ray5 / B1 series laser engravers, small business owners can efficiently create detailed and high-quality Easter products.
5. How can I create custom Easter gifts for sale?
You can create custom Easter gifts using tools like laser engravers or UV printers to add names, designs, or logos to products. For example, the Longer ePrint Dual-head UV Printer allows you to produce vibrant, full-color designs, while laser engraving machines are ideal for precise and durable personalization on wood, acrylic, and more.
Upgrade Your Creative Tools
Whether you prefer the precision of laser engraving or the vibrant color of UV printing, Longer offers powerful tools to bring your ideas to life. From detailed customization to small business production, there's a machine designed for every creative workflow.
Machine Options:
Spring RAY5 Series Flash Sale – Limited 7 Days Only!
April 2 – April 9, 2026
$20 OFF with code FSPR20 :
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Longer Ray5 miniS Laser Engraver - from $89.99
Longer RAY5 10W Laser Engraver - from $239.99
$30 OFF with code FSPR30 :
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Longer RAY5 20W Laser Engraver - from $359.99
30W Laser Module for Longer Ray5 - from $429.99
Longer Ruby Pulsed Infrared Laser Module for Laser Ray5 Series - from $349.99
Other machine models :
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Longer ePrint Dual-head UV Printer - from $1649.00
Perfect for crafting, customization, and growing your creative business more information and to explore equipment options for your creative and business needs, visit:
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