Best Easter Products To Sell 2026: 9 Profitable Easter Crafts & Personalized Gift Ideas For Small Business

MENAFN - GetNews) Looking for the best Easter products to sell in 2026?

The most profitable Easter crafts for small businesses include personalized gifts, laser engraved items, UV printing products, and DIY Easter decorations that can be customized for customers.

In this guide, we'll show you 9 proven Easter product ideas-ranging from laser engraving creations to UV printing designs-that are easy to make, highly customizable, and perfect for increasing seasonal sales.

Read on to discover a special surprise at the end that could further elevate your Easter offerings.

Here's a quick overview of the best Easter products to sell in 2026:



Personalized Easter gifts (engraved eggs, custom baskets)

DIY Easter crafts for small business

Laser engraved Easter decorations Custom Easter gifts for sale with names or logos

These products stand out because they are easy to customize, have high perceived value, and align perfectly with seasonal demand.

Easter Hot-Selling Products

1. Bunny-Themed Decorations - Top Choice for Festive Tables

Materials: Wood, acrylic, MDF

Production: Laser-cut shapes

Uses: Tabletop ornaments, display stands, door décor

Features: Can be sold individually or as a set to increase order value

Potential Profit: $8–$15 each; sets up to $25

Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 40W Laser Engraver

Why: Ideal for small studios or commercial users, the Ray5 40W laser cutter and engraver handles high-volume orders with ease. Its 5mm industrial guide rails and 4-roller Y-axis ensure smooth precision, while high-speed engraving reaches up to 24,000 mm/min. The powerful laser cutter and engraver can efficiently cut and engrave hundreds of different materials.







2. Personalized Wooden Easter Eggs - Small & Easy to Sell

Materials: Wood, plywood, MDF

Production: Laser engraving text or patterns

Uses: Hanging ornaments, tabletop décor, gifts

Features: Lightweight, highly customizable, perfect for craft fairs

Potential Profit: $10–$20 each; higher for personalized orders

Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 20W Laser Engraver

Why: Designed for experienced creators and small business owners, the Ray5 20W laser cutter and engraver is ideal for daily custom orders and small-batch production. Its 22–24W four-core diode laser can cut 25mm pine, 35mm acrylic, and 0.05mm stainless steel while delivering precise engraving on a wide range of materials.

3. Easter Egg Paper Lanterns - Light Up the Festival

Materials: Colored paper, cardstock

Production: Laser-engraved intricate patterns, combined with LEDs or small lights

Uses: Home décor, festive ambiance, DIY gifts

Features: Lightweight, portable, enhances festive atmosphere when lit

Potential Profit: $12–$25 each

Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 10W Laser Engraver

Why: The Ray5 10W laser cutter and engraver is the best laser engraver for beginners. Its easy-to-assemble design allows precision engraving up to 0.01mm, with speeds up to 24,000 mm/min-perfect for creating delicate paper lanterns and intricate DIY Easter crafts.







4. Easter-Themed Stainless Steel Cups - Practical & Personalized

Materials: Stainless steel tumblers and mugs

Production: Laser engraving names or Easter designs

Uses: Everyday drinking, gifts, commemorative items

Features: Durable, practical, highly popular for personalized gifts

Potential Profit: $15–$35 each

Recommended Machine: Longer Ray5 miniS Laser Engraver + Rotary Roller

Why:The RAY5 miniS laser cutter and engraver comes pre-assembled, making it easy for beginners and home users to start engraving right away. It features built-in X/Y limit switches and an emergency stop button for full safety protection, perfect for customizing stainless steel cups for Easter gifts.

5. Easter Gift Tags - Small Items, High Added Value

Materials: Wood, acrylic, cardboard

Production: Laser-engraved names or phrases; UV-printed colorful patterns

Uses: Gift decoration

Features: Lightweight, easy to carry, perfect for craft fair purchases

Potential Profit: $2–$5 each; bundle sales increase revenue

Recommended Machine: Longer B1 30W/40W Laser Engraver

Why:The B1 30W/40W laser cutter and engraver is the best laser engraver for small business, offering exceptional efficiency across a large workspace. It can reach engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s and handle batch engraving with ease on its 17.72" x 17.72" work area, making it ideal for producing high volumes of Easter gift tags.

6. Custom Tote Bags - Essential Holiday Packaging

Materials: Kraft paper, fabric, leather

Production: UV-printed designs directly on material

Uses: Easter gift packaging, custom cards, boxes

Features: Beautiful packaging increases gift appeal and additional profits

Potential Profit: $8–$15 each

Recommended Machine:Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer

Why: The ePrint UV DTF printer allows versatile customization on a variety of fabrics and materials, including T-shirts and tote bags. It significantly expands creative possibilities and commercial applications, making it perfect for producing eye-catching, high-value Easter gift packaging.







7. Personalized Perfume Bottles - Small, Elegant Gifts

Materials: Glass bottles, metal caps

Production: UV-printed colorful personalized patterns or Easter motifs

Uses: Perfume containers, holiday gifts, keepsakes

Features: Elegant and giftable, attracts attention at craft fairs

Potential Profit: $12–$25 each

Recommended Machine: Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer

Why:The ePrint series UV printer features a 1440 DPI high-resolution imaging engine, producing ultra-clear details, rich color gradients, and accurate tones on all supported materials. Printed designs are durable and resistant to fading, making each perfume bottle visually stunning and long-lasting-perfect for premium Easter gifts.

8. Decorative Plates - Perfect for Festive Table Settings

Materials: Wooden or metal plates

Production: UV-printed personalized designs or Easter motifs

Uses: Home décor, table presentation, Easter gifts or keepsakes

Features: Prints on uneven surfaces up to 10mm height difference, vivid colors, sharp details

Potential Profit: $15–$30 each

Recommended Machine: Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer

Why: The ePrint UV printer supports high-gap printing technology, with industry-leading 10mm nozzle clearance for precise droplet placement. Even on materials with height variations up to 10mm, it maintains sharp details and clean edges, making it perfect for wooden plates, textured surfaces, or uneven objects, ensuring high-quality, personalized Easter prints.

9. 3D Relief Ornaments - Eye-Catching Creative Decor

Production: UV-printed colorful patterns

Uses: Home décor, table presentation, Easter gifts or keepsakes

Features: Prints on various surfaces with height variation, realistic 3D texture

Potential Profit: $20–$50 each

Recommended Machine: Longer ePrint Dual-Head UV Printer

Why: The ePrint flatbed uv printer goes beyond traditional 2D printing, delivering true raised texture effects. Using precise UV layering technology, it can achieve relief heights up to 60mm, creating realistic depth, shadows, and tactile impact-ideal for premium, high-value Easter décor that stands out at craft fairs.







Why Choose a Laser Engraver or UV Printer for Easter Products?

Both laser engravers and UV printers offer unique advantages for creating Easter crafts:

Laser Engravers: Easily engrave names, dates, holiday greetings, or intricate designs, making each piece unique with smooth edges and precise details that are difficult to replicate by hand. They work on a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, leather, cardboard, felt, slate, and more. Laser engravers also support batch production, saving time and allowing you to focus on creativity and design.

UV Printers: Perfect for vibrant, full-color designs, including gradients, foil effects, and complex illustrations. They can print detailed patterns, artwork, or photo-quality images on wood, acrylic, cardboard, fabric, leather, metal, glass, and other materials. UV printers support fast, small-batch customization, with quick-dry, scratch-resistant, and eco-friendly inks. No plates are required, reducing material waste and initial investment-ideal for short-term Easter sales.

FAQ: Easter Products & Small Business Ideas

1. What are the best Easter products to sell in 2026?

The best Easter products to sell in 2026 include personalized Easter gifts, laser engraved items, and DIY Easter crafts that can be customized for customers. These products are especially popular because they offer high perceived value and strong seasonal demand.

2. What Easter crafts can make money for small businesses?

Popular Easter crafts to make money include:



Custom Easter baskets

Engraved wooden decorations Personalized gift items

These types of Easter crafts are ideal for small businesses because they are easy to produce using tools like laser engravers and UV printers, while still allowing for high customization.

3. Are personalized Easter gifts profitable?

Yes, personalized Easter gifts typically have higher profit margins because customers are willing to pay more for customized products such as name-engraved items or printed designs.

4. What are good DIY Easter products for small business?

DIY Easter products for small business include handmade decorations, laser engraved items, and custom gifts that can be produced in small batches. Using equipment like the Longer Ray5 / B1 series laser engravers, small business owners can efficiently create detailed and high-quality Easter products.

5. How can I create custom Easter gifts for sale?

You can create custom Easter gifts using tools like laser engravers or UV printers to add names, designs, or logos to products. For example, the Longer ePrint Dual-head UV Printer allows you to produce vibrant, full-color designs, while laser engraving machines are ideal for precise and durable personalization on wood, acrylic, and more.

Upgrade Your Creative Tools

Whether you prefer the precision of laser engraving or the vibrant color of UV printing, Longer offers powerful tools to bring your ideas to life. From detailed customization to small business production, there's a machine designed for every creative workflow.

Machine Options:

Spring RAY5 Series Flash Sale – Limited 7 Days Only!

April 2 – April 9, 2026

$20 OFF with code FSPR20 :



Longer Ray5 miniS Laser Engraver - from $89.99 Longer RAY5 10W Laser Engraver - from $239.99

$30 OFF with code FSPR30 :



Longer RAY5 20W Laser Engraver - from $359.99

30W Laser Module for Longer Ray5 - from $429.99 Longer Ruby Pulsed Infrared Laser Module for Laser Ray5 Series - from $349.99

Other machine models :

Longer ePrint Dual-head UV Printer - from $1649.00

Perfect for crafting, customization, and growing your creative business more information and to explore equipment options for your creative and business needs, visit: