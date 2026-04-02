Little Gecko, Amazing Adventure: Under The Koa Tree Brings Hawaiian Colors And Spirit To Life

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"Under the Koa Tree by L R Rodrigues"

Storm-Tossed Gecko, Unbreakable Spirit: Under the Koa Tree Brings Hawai'i's Wild Heart to Young Readers

Author Lucilyn Rodrigues invites families on a breathtaking island adventure in Under the Koa Tree, a tender, high-stakes tale about courage, belonging, and the mysterious gifts that shape who we become. When a fierce storm sweeps a young gecko named Hula from her nest, she scrambles for shelter beneath a small koa tree, unaware that her most exhilarating journey is about to begin. What Hula discovers there is an astonishing gift that could guide her back to her 'ohana (family)...or keep her from ever seeing them again.

Set against the stunning landscapes of Hawai'i Island, Under the Koa Tree blends survival and wonder, bravery and optimism. Rodrigues captures the rhythm of the rain, the hush of the forest, and the quiet courage it takes to keep going when you feel small and far from home.

“Hula's story celebrates the kind of bravery kids practice every day, trying new things, asking for help, and trusting that they belong,” says Lucilyn Rodrigues.“I wanted readers to feel Hawai'i's beauty while discovering that real strength often grows in the calm after the storm.”

Perfect for story time, classrooms, and libraries, Under the Koa Tree opens gentle conversations about resilience, identity, and family, while keeping kids glued to the page with a mystery only Hula can unlock.

About the Author

Born and raised in Hawaii, Ms. Rodrigues now resides in Colorado. As a child, she enjoyed the island life. Long summer days spent at the beach, playing with the neighborhood kids, and exploring in her garden.

There was one particular tree from her childhood home that was a habitat for Anoles. Her children also grew a fondness and curiosity for discovering critters. Especially, "Anole watching" from their garden in Hawaii.

From the first scribbles of pencil on paper to embracing the completed manuscript, this book was a bittersweet project. In between writing the pages was an enduring journey alongside family and friends for their beloved Troy and Morganne.

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Book Name: Under the Koa Tree

Author Name: L. R. Rodrigues

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