Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared:



a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the“Series C Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: SB.C) for the period from January 30, 2026 to April 29, 2026; a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the“Series D Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: for the period from January 30, 2026 to April 29, 2026.

Each dividend will be paid on April 30, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of April 17, 2026 of the Series C Preferred Shares and of the Series D Preferred Shares, respectively. Dividends on the Series C and D Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 30th day (unless the 30th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of January, April, July and October of each year.



The declaration and payment of future dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. There is no guarantee that the Company's Board of Directors will determine to issue cash dividends in the future. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company's earnings, fleet employment profile, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company's growth, fleet renewal and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company's existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.



About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, coal and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine dry-bulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols“SB”, and respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“hopes,”“estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

+357 25 887 200

E-Mail: ...

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: ...