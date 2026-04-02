IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour FC Beats Real Kashmir 2-1 To Top Table

Diamond Harbour FC came from behind in the second half through goals from Hugo Diaz and substitute Sunday Kolawole to secure a 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Junior Traore had earlier brought the hosts level after Diaz's opener, but Kolawole's late header ensured three points for the visitors. With this win, Diamond Harbour FC moved to the top of the table with 13 points from six matches, while Real Kashmir FC remain at the bottom with two points, as per a press release from IFL.

Goalless First Half Despite Early Pressure

Real Kashmir began on the front foot, dominating possession in the opening stages and creating a series of half-chances. Rohen Singh and Oinam Sanatomba Singh were both involved in promising moves, while Ahteeb Ahmad Dar looked lively on the flanks. However, the hosts were unable to convert their early pressure into a goal.

Diamond Harbour gradually grew into the contest and began to threaten, with Bryce Miranda and Antonio Moyano seeing more of the ball as the first half progressed. Despite a few attempts from both sides, neither team managed to break the deadlock as the match went into the interval goalless.

Second Half Sees Flurry of Goals

Diaz Opens Scoring for Visitors

The visitors came out stronger after the restart and took the lead in the 55th minute. Bryce Miranda made a driving run down the left and squared the ball to Hugo Diaz, who finished calmly to put Diamond Harbour ahead.

Real Kashmir Hits Back with Traore's Equaliser

Real Kashmir responded well and found the equaliser in the 67th minute. Right back Basit Ahmed Bhat delivered a precise cross from the right, and Junior Traore met it with a diving header to make it 1-1.

The match opened up thereafter, with both sides pushing forward in search of a winner. Goalkeepers Furkan Ahmed Dar and Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem were called into action multiple times to keep their sides in the contest.

Kolawole's Late Header Seals Victory

The decisive moment arrived in the 83rd minute when Diamond Harbour capitalised on a set-piece. Antonio Moyano delivered a curling free-kick into the box, and substitute Sunday Kolawole,who had come on just two minutes earlier, rose to head home and restore the visitors' lead.

Real Kashmir pressed for a late equaliser in the closing stages but were unable to find the finishing touch, as Diamond Harbour held firm to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

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