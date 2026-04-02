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"Lance Casey & Associates, licensed California Private Investigator, researches vehicle records online using license-plate-owner - a DPPA-compliant license plate owner lookup service serving investigators, attorneys, and researchers across 36 US states."Lance Casey & Associates introduces license-plate-owner, a legally compliant license plate lookup API and direct investigator-fulfilled search service for legal professionals, researchers, and the public

SACRAMENTO, CA - April 2, 2026 - Lance Casey, a licensed California Private Investigator with over 25 years of field experience (CA PI License #27617), has announced the public launch of license-plate-owner, a Driver's Privacy Protection Act (DPPA)-compliant license plate owner lookup service covering 36 US states with direct PI-fulfilled results.

Unlike automated database services that return unverified data, license-plate-owner delivers results fulfilled directly by licensed private investigators, ensuring accuracy, legal compliance, and adherence to the Driver's Privacy Protection Act - the federal law governing access to motor vehicle records in the United States.

A Legally Compliant Alternative

The DPPA restricts access to motor vehicle records to individuals and organizations with a permissible purpose. License-plate-owner strictly limits lookups to the following DPPA permissible purposes:



Purpose 1 - Use in connection with court orders and legal proceedings

Purpose 2 - Lawful government agency requests

Purpose 8 - Motor vehicle safety, recalls, and theft investigation Purpose 9 - Use by licensed private investigators for lawful purposes



"There are a lot of services out there scraping DMV data without regard for federal law," said Casey. "We built license-plate-owner specifically to serve attorneys, investigators, and researchers who need accurate, legally obtained vehicle owner information. Every lookup is fulfilled by a licensed PI under a valid DPPA permissible purpose."

API Access for Developers

In addition to its consumer-facing lookup service, license-plate-owner offers a REST API for developers and businesses that need to integrate license plate lookup functionality into their own applications. The API is available on RapidAPI at rapidapi/ljkc916/api/license-plate-owner-lookup with a free basic tier and paid plans for higher volume users.

Companion Resources

Casey also operates licenseplatescar, a companion resource providing state-by-state license plate lookup guides, vehicle registration statistics, and hit-and-run reporting information for all 50 states. Together the two sites form a comprehensive vehicle research hub for investigators, legal professionals, and the general public.

About Lance Casey & Associates

Lance Casey & Associates is a licensed private investigation firm based in Sacramento, California. With over 25 years of field experience, the firm specializes in surveillance, child custody investigations, skip tracing, process serving, and vehicle research. Lance Casey is also widely known as "Lance The PI" across YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook where he educates the public on PI techniques, OSINT methods, and vehicle research.

For more information about Lance Casey & Associates visit lancecasey. For PI tips, OSINT content, and vehicle research education visit lancethepi.