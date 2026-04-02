CZR Exchange Unveils CZR VIP Program For High-Volume Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tiered system combines enhanced trading performance with exclusive global experiences

George Town, Cayman Islands, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CZR VIP Program for High-Volume Traders

CZR Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced that CZR VIP Tiers are officially live, introducing a powerful new tiered program within the CZR app designed to deliver enhanced execution, deeper platform access, and exclusive experiences for high-volume traders.

CZR VIP marks a major milestone in optimizing the trading environment for the platform's most active participants - users who play a key role in driving liquidity, trading volume, and long-term ecosystem growth.

Now fully integrated into the CZR app, VIP status is determined through a volume-based tier system, rewarding users based on their trading activity and engagement. The more you trade, the higher your tier - unlocking progressively greater benefits and advantages.

The program features a structured, tier-based system built to reward trading volume, consistency, and platform participation. Each tier is designed to provide a more efficient, performance-driven trading experience, with improved conditions and prioritized access across the CZR ecosystem.

Participants in CZR VIP benefit from a range of enhanced features, including faster execution speeds, reduced trading fees, optimized trading conditions, and priority access to new platform features. The system is tailored specifically for high-frequency and high-volume traders seeking a competitive edge.

“CZR VIP is built for traders who operate at scale,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CZR Exchange.“Our focus is on performance - ensuring that our most active users have the tools, access, and environment they need to execute at the highest level.”

Beyond trading performance, CZR VIP introduces a premium layer of real-world engagement. Members gain access to curated experiences, including private CZR-hosted events, VIP retreats, and exclusive global opportunities such as the Monaco Formula 1 weekend. The program also enables high-level networking, connecting top traders, partners, and industry leaders within the CZR ecosystem.

By combining institutional-grade trading performance with real-world experiences, CZR Exchange delivers a differentiated VIP offering that extends far beyond traditional exchange benefits.

The launch of CZR VIP aligns with broader industry trends, where leading exchanges focus on user segmentation, execution quality, and liquidity optimization. VIP programs have become essential for attracting and retaining high-value users while strengthening platform loyalty.

CZR Exchange's approach blends performance, accessibility, and innovation - positioning the platform to compete at the highest level in a rapidly evolving global market.

CZR VIP is expected to play a significant role in platform growth by increasing engagement among top users, driving higher trading volumes, and enhancing overall user retention. The program also supports CZR Exchange's broader strategy of building a scalable, performance-focused ecosystem for both professional and advanced retail traders.

As part of its continued expansion, CZR Exchange remains committed to advancing execution speed, expanding product offerings, and delivering a seamless, high-performance trading experience.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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