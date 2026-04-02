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India Outlines Its Positions Regarding War on Iran
(MENAFN) India has outlined its position regarding the ongoing Middle East crisis, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar briefing lawmakers on Wednesday, according to reports.
During the session, Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated to US President Donald Trump that the conflict should be resolved quickly, as it is negatively affecting all parties involved. The meeting was organized to update legislators on India’s diplomatic approach.
“We are not a dalaal [broker] nation,” Jaishankar told lawmakers at the Parliament complex, according to reports. He rejected opposition suggestions comparing India’s role to that of Pakistan as a mediator between the US and Iran. Jaishankar noted that Islamabad has historically acted as a channel for US engagement with Tehran since 1981.
During the session, Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated to US President Donald Trump that the conflict should be resolved quickly, as it is negatively affecting all parties involved. The meeting was organized to update legislators on India’s diplomatic approach.
“We are not a dalaal [broker] nation,” Jaishankar told lawmakers at the Parliament complex, according to reports. He rejected opposition suggestions comparing India’s role to that of Pakistan as a mediator between the US and Iran. Jaishankar noted that Islamabad has historically acted as a channel for US engagement with Tehran since 1981.
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