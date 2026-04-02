Rancho Cucamonga Residents Ask: Is Another Library The Best Use Of Resources Right Now?

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"David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2, says the conversation is not about opposing libraries-but about understanding priorities."Residents feel that there are other priorities for Rancho Cucamonga city funds.

As construction moves forward on Rancho Cucamonga's new Westside library facility, questions are beginning to surface from residents about priorities, cost, and the evolving role of libraries in today's community.

The project, which replaces the existing Archibald Library, is estimated to cost approximately $28 million and is expected to be completed by 2027.

While the City describes the new facility as a modern, expanded community space with updated amenities and programs, some residents are asking a broader question:

Is this the right investment at this time?

David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2, says the conversation is not about opposing libraries-but about understanding priorities.

“Libraries have always played an important role in our community,” VanGorden said.“The question residents are asking me is whether a new library-at this scale and cost-is the best use of resources right now.”

Changing Role of the Library

The new facility is expected to include expanded community spaces, programming areas, and an enhanced “Library of Things” collection-where residents can check out items such as tools, kitchen equipment, and other non-traditional materials.

This evolution of services has prompted additional questions from the community:



Who is responsible for maintaining these items?

How are they monitored between uses? What happens if items are damaged-or not returned?

VanGorden notes that residents are not criticizing innovation-but are seeking clarity.

“People understand the idea of trying something new,” VanGorden said.“They just want to know how it works in practice and what safeguards are in place.”

Questions Around Liability and Oversight

Some residents have also raised concerns about liability, particularly with higher-risk items.

Examples include outdoor or recreational equipment that could potentially result in injury.

If something goes wrong, who is responsible? How is risk being managed?

VanGorden emphasizes that these are reasonable, everyday questions.

“If the City is expanding into lending items beyond books, residents naturally want to understand how safety and liability are being handled,” he said.

Is the Library Still a Community Hub?

The City has described the new library as a modern hub for community life.

However, VanGorden says some residents are asking whether that vision still reflects reality.

“People are asking a simple question-does a library function today the same way it did 10, 20, or 30 years ago?” he said.“Or are there other investments that might better serve residents where they are today?”

Balancing Investment with Infrastructure

With Rancho Cucamonga continuing to grow, infrastructure, traffic, and public safety remain top concerns among residents.

VanGorden believes these concerns should be part of the conversation.

“Growth itself isn't the issue,” he said.“But growth without clear priorities can leave residents wondering if we're focusing on the right things at the right time.”

An Invitation to the Community

VanGorden encourages residents to engage in the discussion and share their perspectives.

“These aren't my questions alone,” he said.“These are questions I'm hearing from residents across District 2. The goal is simple-make sure every decision reflects what matters most to the people who live here.”

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2 campaigning against the incumbent Kristine Scott. His campaign is focused on listening to residents, asking common-sense questions, and encouraging thoughtful, transparent decision-making. Contact David VanGorden here