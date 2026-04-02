Karnataka Murder: Man Jailed For Life After 21 Years On The Run For Killing Wife's Lover

In a major verdict, the Gangavathi Additional Sessions Court in Koppal district has handed down a life sentence in a murder case that's 21 years old. The decision has brought a long-pending case to a close, grabbing everyone's attention.

The accused is Parashuram, also known as Ramanna, from Bailakampura village in Kanakagiri taluk. He was charged with murdering a man named Duragappa because he suspected him of having an affair with his wife. The incident, which took place on January 15, 2004, had caused a huge stir in the district back then.

Caught Them Red-Handed

On the day of the crime, Parashuram was furious, suspecting an illicit relationship between his wife and Duragappa. He reportedly caught them red-handed inside his own house. In a fit of rage, he grabbed a knife and attacked Duragappa, injuring him severely. Duragappa died while he was being rushed to the hospital.

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Following the incident, it was Parashuram's own wife who filed a complaint at the Kanakagiri police station. As soon as the case was registered, Parashuram went on the run. He changed his name and appearance and managed to hide in Bengaluru for nearly 21 years.

On the Run for 21 Years

After a long and difficult investigation, the police finally managed to arrest Parashuram in 2025. Once he was in custody, the case was fast-tracked and the trial began at the Gangavathi Additional Sessions Court.

After reviewing all the evidence and arguments, Judge Sadananda Nagappa Nayak declared that the charges were proven. He sentenced Parashuram to life imprisonment. This verdict has finally delivered justice in a 21-year-old case, proving that no matter how long it takes, you can't escape the law.

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