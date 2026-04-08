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Netanyahu’s Office Confirms Israeli Support for US-Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The office of Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Israel supports Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military attacks on Iran for a two-week period, according to reports.
On the social platform X, Netanyahu’s office stated, "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region."
Trump had announced Tuesday that he would "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."
Shehbaz Sharif, who played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, also posted on X that he invited delegations from Tehran and Washington to Islamabad on Friday. Sharif confirmed that both countries and their allies have agreed to an immediate ceasefire across all conflict zones, including Lebanon.
However, Netanyahu’s office clarified that Israel’s support for the two-week pause "does not include Lebanon." It added, "Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world."
Despite a ceasefire that began in November 2024, Israel has continued airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Reports indicate that since that date, Israeli strikes have killed 1,497 people and injured 4,639 others, according to the Health Ministry.
On the social platform X, Netanyahu’s office stated, "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region."
Trump had announced Tuesday that he would "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."
Shehbaz Sharif, who played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, also posted on X that he invited delegations from Tehran and Washington to Islamabad on Friday. Sharif confirmed that both countries and their allies have agreed to an immediate ceasefire across all conflict zones, including Lebanon.
However, Netanyahu’s office clarified that Israel’s support for the two-week pause "does not include Lebanon." It added, "Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world."
Despite a ceasefire that began in November 2024, Israel has continued airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Reports indicate that since that date, Israeli strikes have killed 1,497 people and injured 4,639 others, according to the Health Ministry.
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