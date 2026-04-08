Georgian Parliament Explores Dev't Of Middle Corridor And Transport Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Georgian Parliament held an economic forum on "Global Political Changes and the New International Economic Agenda – Challenges and Opportunities for Georgia," focusing on the development of the Middle Corridor and the country's transport and logistics infrastructure, Trend reports.

The forum was opened by Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, who emphasized the importance of safeguarding national interests amid modern global instability.

"We often speak of national interests, which today are a top priority for many countries and a key principle in government decision-making, serving the nation. The state and business must act as allies in promoting these interests, which for business translates into social responsibility," Papuashvili stated.

He highlighted Georgia's potential as a connecting corridor between Europe and Asia and stressed that the business sector must adapt to global trends to fully leverage the country's strategic location.

"Amid global developments, Georgia stands to unlock new opportunities as a reliable corridor connecting Europe and Asia. To fully harness the country's strategic potential, the business sector must align with this evolving trend," he added.

The forum featured panel discussions with Shota Berekashvili, Chair of the Economic Policy Committee, and Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Berekashvili underlined Georgia's strategic economic growth directions, the role of the Middle Corridor, and the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. He noted that coordination between the business sector, parliament, and government is essential to attract investment and support economic development.

Samkharadze discussed Georgia's foreign policy priorities, the European integration process, and cooperation with international partners.

The forum aimed to analyze current challenges facing Georgia in economic policy, education, and European integration from the perspectives of the government, analytical community, and business sector.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.