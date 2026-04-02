Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Down To 35%

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United States President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 35% in March, down from 39% in January, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS and published on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

Only 31% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the economy, with 77% seeing the economic conditions in the US as "poor" and 65% blaming Trump's policies for worsening the situation.

Meanwhile, the approval rating of Trump's foreign policy stood at 36%.

The number of respondents saying that Trump's policies have "hurt the United States' standing in the world" increased by 6 points from January and stood at 63%.

The poll was conducted on March 26-30 and included 1,201 US adults. It has a margin of sampling error of 3.2 percentage points.