Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Down To 35%
United States President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 35% in March, down from 39% in January, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS and published on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.
Only 31% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the economy, with 77% seeing the economic conditions in the US as "poor" and 65% blaming Trump's policies for worsening the situation.
Meanwhile, the approval rating of Trump's foreign policy stood at 36%.
The number of respondents saying that Trump's policies have "hurt the United States' standing in the world" increased by 6 points from January and stood at 63%.
The poll was conducted on March 26-30 and included 1,201 US adults. It has a margin of sampling error of 3.2 percentage points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment