UAE Tightens Tax Rules With New Refund Deadlines, Longer Audit Windows

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's Ministry of Finance has introduced sweeping amendments to the country's tax procedures framework, tightening refund timelines, extending audit powers and clarifying disclosure rules in a move aimed at strengthening compliance and improving transparency across all federal taxes.

The changes, which take effect from April 1, 2026, update the Executive Regulations of the UAE Tax Procedures Law following earlier amendments introduced under Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2025. Together, the reforms reshape how businesses handle tax errors, refunds, documentation and regulatory oversight.

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One of the most significant updates affects tax refund claims. Under the revised framework, companies can no longer carry forward unused tax credits indefinitely. Instead, taxpayers must claim refunds within five years or risk losing the right to recover the amounts. The rule applies across all UAE taxes and is expected to encourage businesses to review their tax positions more actively.

The amendments also clarify procedures for submitting voluntary disclosures - the mechanism taxpayers use to correct mistakes in previously filed returns. If an error does not affect the amount of tax due, it may now be corrected in a future return. However, in certain cases specified by the Federal Tax Authority UAE (FTA), taxpayers will still be required to submit a formal voluntary disclosure.

Another major change relates to audit timelines. Previously, the statute of limitation for most tax audits was capped at five years. Under the revised rules, the FTA can extend this period to as long as 15 years in serious cases such as tax evasion or failure to register. The move is designed to deter deliberate non-compliance and give authorities more time to investigate complex cases.

The regulations also extend record-retention requirements in some situations. If a taxpayer submits a refund claim shortly before the expiry of the limitation period and the FTA has not issued a decision, businesses must retain supporting documents for an additional two years. Authorities may also extend the preservation or seizure period of documents or assets during tax audits when necessary.

In another important update, the law confirms that refund procedures will apply automatically to credit balances in favour of taxpayers, simplifying recovery processes. At the same time, the amendments revise how tax-related information may be shared with other government entities while reaffirming strict safeguards on confidentiality and data use.

The FTA has also been granted authority to issue binding directives clarifying how tax laws should be applied in specific transactions. These decisions will apply to both the regulator and taxpayers, helping ensure consistent interpretation across the system.

Businesses with long-standing credit balances have been given a transitional window until December 31, 2026, to claim refunds or offset them against liabilities and administrative penalties. During this period, the FTA may conduct related audits within two years of submission.

Officials said the reforms are intended to strengthen procedural clarity, protect taxpayer rights and align compliance standards across the UAE's expanding tax framework. For companies operating in the country, the message is clear: proactive tax management and timely filings will become increasingly critical under the updated regime.