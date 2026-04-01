Rinku Dhawan Follows Neena Gupta's Path, Asks For Work In OTT Space

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Rinku Dhawan has expressed her desire to work in the OTT and web series space, after boasting of a elaborate career for over two decades in the GEC space.

The actress took to the comment section of a casting post on social media, to seek for work in the digital space of the entertainment industry.

The casting post, shared by a platform looking for fresh talent for a web series, caught the attention of several aspiring actors. Among them was the best established actress, Rinku Dhawan, who openly put forward her interest in being part of the digital entertainment industry.

She wrote, '... I want to work in web series.'

Interestingly, Rinku's public appeal for work echoes a move made by veteran actress Neena Gupta, a few years ago, who had also taken to social media to seek roles.

Neena had taken to her social media account back then and written, 'I live in Mumbai and am a good actor looking for good parts to play.'

A few months ago, actress Divyanka Tripathi had also shared a post expressing her interest in exploring opportunities in the voice industry. She wrote on her social media account, 'Exploring voice work opportunities. Would love to collaborate and lend my voice to meaningful projects.'

Talking about Rinku, the actress has had a long and notable career in Indian television.

She is best known for her role as Chhaya in the iconic show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and many more.

She was last seen in the hit show Anupamaa, where she portrayed an antagonist.

On the personal front, Rinku was married to actor Kiran Karmarkar, who essayed the role of Om Agarwal, her on-screen brother in the hit show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The two reportedly fell in love during the shoot of the show and got married in 2001. After over 15 years of marriage, the couple parted ways and finalised their divorce in 2017. They have a son together.

Rinku was also seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 17, where she was appreciated for her outspoken, bold and strong personality.

–IANS

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