Extensive Security Arrangements In Place For PM Modi's Visit To Chennai, Puducherry

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across Chennai as part of extensive security arrangements for the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in the city on Friday to campaign ahead of the elections.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister is scheduled to land in Chennai at around 3.20 p.m. on Friday by a special aircraft. Soon after his arrival, he will proceed by helicopter to Puducherry, where he is expected to take part in key campaign programmes and public meetings aimed at mobilising voter support.

The Puducherry visit is seen as politically significant, as the BJP is seeking to consolidate its presence in the union territory as well as strengthen its influence in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Party leaders are hopeful that Prime Minister Modi's visit will energise cadres and boost campaign momentum in the final phase of electioneering.

After completing his engagements in Puducherry, the Prime Minister will return to Chennai by around 6 p.m. He is scheduled to stay overnight at a prominent five-star hotel in the Guindy area. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi will hold a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders, during which key electoral strategies and booth-level coordination plans are expected to be discussed in detail.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will conclude his Chennai visit and depart for Kerala at approximately 1 p.m., where he will continue his campaign activities in the state.

Meanwhile, Chennai has been placed under a tight security blanket in view of the high-profile visit. Acting on directions from Police Commissioner Arun, security has been intensified across sensitive locations, including the airport, Guindy, and Meenambakkam.

Police personnel have been stationed at intervals of nearly every 10 feet along designated routes to ensure maximum vigilance, crowd control, and swift response in case of any contingencies. In addition, Guindy and Meenambakkam have been declared high-security“red zones”, with strict restrictions in place.

The use of drones has been completely banned in these areas as part of precautionary measures. Traffic diversions are expected in several parts of the city, and authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security agencies to ensure smooth movement and safety during the Prime Minister's visit.