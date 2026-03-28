LIVE UPDATES: Sirens, Interceptions Persist Across GCC As Middle East Turmoil Enters Day 29

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Oman, Bahrain and the UAE confirmed interceptions of missiles and drones on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Few injuries have been reported.

Stay tuned for more updates:

10am Doha Time

Thai PM says reached deal with Iran for vessels to transit Hormuz Strait

Thailand has reached an agreement with Iran to allow Thai oil vessels safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Southeast Asian nation's Prime Minister said on Saturday.

Iranian forces have effectively slowed shipping through the strait to a trickle during the Middle East war, which began late last month.

"An agreement has been reached to allow Thai oil tankers to transit safely through the Strait of Hormuz," Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at a press conference, adding the development would alleviate concerns over fuel imports. Read more

9:45am Doha Time

One person injured in drone attack in Oman's Salalah port

Citing a security source, Oman's state news agency ONA said that two drones targeted the port of Salalah, the capital city of southern Dhofar province.

The incident resulted in moderate injuries to a foreign worker and minor damage to a crane in the port facilities.

9:30am Doha Time

Kuwait oil price rises to more than $118 per barrel: KUNA

Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported that the price of a barrel of Kuwaiti oil rose by $8.10 to reach $118.93.

Oil prices have been rising since the start of the US war on Iran, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been brought to a near halt by attacks – or the threat of attacks – from Iran.

9am Doha Time

Bahrain sounds sirens, urges residents to seek shelter

Ministry of Interior of Bahrain has urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place after warning sirens were activated.

It did not provide further details on the cause of the alert in a brief statement posted on X.

8:38am Doha Time

Washington, Tehran could hold talks this week, US Middle-East Envoy says

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said today that the US and Iran could hold talks this week.

Witkoff did not provide further details on the potential meeting, but confirmed that Iran had received its 15-point plan, and that Washington was still awaiting Tehran's response. Read more

8:15am Doha Time

Five Indians injured by falling debris in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced that they dealt with two incidents of fire in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) caused by falling debris following a successful interception of ballistic missile.

It further stated that this incident resulted in injuring five individuals of Indian nationality. "Authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality," the Abu Dhabi media office stated.