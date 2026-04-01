Children's Screen Time Soars Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Triggering Elevated Anxiety Levels

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Children's screen time has surged significantly across the Gulf region and globally during the month-long US-Israel-Iran war, according to data compiled from international health organisations, academic research institutions and regulatory bodies.

Recommended For You UAE may unify scholarship system, ease university access as FNC pushes reforms Over 900 fire safety inspectors in Philippines fired over corruption scandal

While country specific data from telecommunications providers remains proprietary, publicly available research in March provides clear baseline correlations to mark the pattern showing one of the sharpest documented increases in youth digital consumption during a geopolitical crisis.

“The US-Israel-Iran war, that started on February 28, has accelerated pre-existing trends to crisis levels,” Dubai-based analyst Rayad Kamal Ayub told Khaleej Times, adding:“We are observing sustained, algorithmically driven engagement with emotionally intense content that exceed anything documented in prior regional crises.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Ayub noted the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University documented at least 47 instances of AI-generated conflict content circulating across major platforms in the first three weeks of March 2026 alone.

“The institute's analysis found synthetic media content received approximately 340 per cent more engagement than authentic journalistic reporting from the same events – a disparity researchers attribute to the emotional intensity and visual drama of fabricated material,” he added, explaining:“These dynamics have created what researchers describe as engagement acceleration, a feedback loop where initial interest in crisis content triggers algorithmic delivery of increasingly intense material, extending session duration and frequency.

What is alarming about this trend?

An OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) study last year found children spending more than two hours daily on social media show 41 percent higher sleep disruption rates and 34 percent elevated anxiety levels. Pew Research Center's 2025 report documented that 46 per cent of teenagers describe social media use as almost constant. Common Sense Media reported the average adolescent receives 237 notifications daily.

Clinical data compiled by mental health organisations also indicate correlations between increased screen time and psychological distress among young users during conflict period.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in guidance published on March 18, classified“excessive social media use during conflict periods as a significant mental health risk factor for children and adolescents”, citing evidence of elevated anxiety, sleep disruption and trauma response symptoms among young users, even if they have no direct connection to conflict zones.

The UN International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) also warned that prolonged exposure to unverified, emotionally charged content during formative developmental periods can produce lasting deficits in critical thinking capacity, institutional trust and evidence based reasoning. Other outcomes include sleep disruption, anxiety disorders, elevated depression, and decline in academic performance.

Further exacerbating the situation is the surge in children's exposure to false or manipulated content that spreads up to six times faster than verified reporting on major social platforms during breaking news events.

“Algorithmic recommendation systems disproportionately amplify unverified content due to its higher engagement metrics,” noted Ayub, who is also managing director of UAE-based Rayad Group.

His observation is based on a 2024 study published in Nature Human Behaviour by Dr. Filippo Menczer at Indiana University found emotionally charged content receives 2.7 times more algorithmic amplification than neutral material. Subsequent MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Media Lab analysis in 2025 showed conflict related content spreads six times faster than verified news reporting during crisis periods.

How are authorities responding?

The measurable increase in children's conflict content consumption has triggered coordinated regulatory action across multiple jurisdictions. Australia's eSafety Commissioner opened formal investigations on March 22 into five major platforms for alleged non-compliance with Under-16 access restrictions. Potential penalties exceed 50 million Australian dollars per violation.

France's National Assembly began debating legislation on March 15 to ban social media access for children under 15 without explicit parental consent. This is backed by mandatory age verification systems.

The European Commission announced on March 28 it is accelerating enforcement proceedings under the Digital Services Act, targeting platforms' failures to protect minors from harmful content.

Indonesia implemented emergency restrictions on March 20 requiring platforms to verify user ages and obtain parental consent for anyone below 16 years old.

Austria's parliament advanced legislation on March 24 restricting social media access for users under 14, with implementation expected by June 2026.

In the US, a bipartisan coalition of 34 senators sent a letter on March 27 to the Federal Trade Commission demanding immediate enforcement action on child safety violations, citing the US-Israel-Iran war as evidence of voluntary compliance failure.

What must parents do?

The volume of AI-generated conflict content circulating during the ongoing regional conflict requires more robust parental guidance.

Ayub noted“there is systemic vulnerability that extends beyond individual mental health to societal resilience. When an entire generation's information consumption is mediated by engagement optimisation algorithms during formative years, we are creating predictable weaknesses in critical thinking, institutional trust and civic capacity.”

“Parents must address the significant disconnect between their awareness and their children's digital activity. This means, parents must be aware of the platforms their children use most frequently,” he added.

“When conflict content saturates social media feeds, parents must readily advice their children about harmful online content. This includes enforcing creative approach to social media management, including setting time limits, monitoring and supervision, and healthy discussions on real social issues,” Ayub concluded.

Billions of dollars at stake; AI-powered cyberattacks surge 340% amid US-Israel-Iran war US‐Israel‐Iran war turns cloud infrastructure into battlefield, tech experts warn 'Bots' on the ground: How Iran's 400,000-strong web brigade shapes Middle East conflict

ALSO READ