Research fellow in spider crab ecology, Deakin University

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Dr Elodie Camprasse is a Marine Ecologist with a passion for scuba diving, underwater photography and science communication. She has a PhD in seabird ecology from Deakin University and has a wide range of interests including human-wildlife interactions, nature connection and marine ecology.

Elodie regularly takes part in outreach activities, writes for national and international outlets, was a finalist in Deakin University's 3-minute thesis competition and has presented her research to the general public on several occasions on radio, at Pint of Science and NerdNite.

Previously a project manager for Australia's foremost nature connection charity Remember The Wild, Elodie has led projects and initiatives aimed at connecting people with the local environment and increasing appreciation for the marine world.

Elodie now leads the implementation of the Citizen Science program Spider Crab Watch, and provides support to implement traditional research, to gather data on the mysterious great spider crabs and their aggregations. She is passionate about increasing the public's awareness of the amazing biodiversity of the Great Southern Reef and filling gaps in knowledge that surrounds many of its inhabitants.

–present Research fellow in spider crab ecology, Deakin University

2017 Deakin University, PhD in marine ecology

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