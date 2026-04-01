Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Waterfront Community Coming Soon To Marion, Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marion Pointe by Toll Brothers offers elevated coastal living in a premier location









MARION, Mass., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury waterfront community, Marion Pointe by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Marion, Massachusetts. This exclusive neighborhood will feature modern home designs, upscale amenities, and a serene seaside location. Site work is underway at 78 Wareham Road in Marion, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late summer 2026.

Marion Pointe by Toll Brothers will offer an array of home designs featuring open-concept floor plans, first-floor primary bedroom suites, stunning outdoor living options, and up to 2,759 square feet of living space. Homes are anticipated to start at $1.5 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Marion Pointe by Toll Brothers will feature low-maintenance living, with lawn care and snow removal provided to residents. Onsite amenities will include a private clubhouse, fitness center, and scenic walking trails throughout the community.

Situated in a quintessential New England location, Marion Pointe offers easy access to downtown Marion, public beaches, championship golf courses, and renowned yacht clubs such as The Kittansett Club and Beverly Yacht Club.





"We are thrilled to introduce Marion Pointe by Toll Brothers, where home shoppers can enjoy elevated coastal living in one of New England's most picturesque waterfront locations," said Ryan O'Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. "This community offers a unique blend of luxury, convenience, and natural beauty, making it an exceptional place to call home."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Marion Pointe by Toll Brothers, call (866) 232-1632 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)