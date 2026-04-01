Your Life's Path Named Wiley Platinum Partner For Disc Assessment And Everything Disc Workplace Training Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized as a Top 10 Wiley Authorized Partner worldwide for delivering official Everything DiSC® assessments and workplace training solutions

St. Petersburg, Florida, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Life's Path, a Wiley Platinum Award-winning leader in DiSC® assessment solutions and workplace training programs, has been recognized as a Wiley Platinum Award-winning Partner for 2024 and 2025. This distinction places the company among the top 10 Wiley Authorized Partners worldwide for delivering official Everything DiSC® assessments and professional development solutions.







Your Life's Path recognized as a Wiley Platinum Award-winning Partner for 2024 and 2025, delivering official Everything DiSC® assessments and workplace training solutions that help organizations build stronger teams and achieve better results.

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in business, Your Life's Path helps organizations improve workplace communication, strengthen leadership effectiveness, and build high-performing teams through the use of proven DiSC® personality assessments and training programs.

Everything DiSC® is a widely used suite of behavioral assessments that help individuals better understand how they communicate, make decisions, and interact with others in the workplace. Each year, more than one million people take a DiSC® assessment to improve collaboration, reduce conflict, and enhance team performance.

“As organizations continue to prioritize communication and leadership development, solutions like Everything DiSC® profiles offer a practical and proven approach to strengthening workplace effectiveness,” said Diane Ewing, Founder and President of Your Life's Path.“We are honored to be recognized as a Wiley Platinum Partner and to support our clients with official, research-backed solutions.”

“Organizations are looking for practical, scalable ways to improve team performance, and DiSC provides a clear, actionable framework that leaders can implement immediately,” said Chris Ewing, Managing Partner.“When teams understand how to communicate more effectively, it drives stronger alignment, better decision-making, and significant business results.”

Your Life's Path provides access to the official Everything DiSC® suite, along with PXT Select® and The Five Behaviors® solutions. These assessment tools are used by organizations to support leadership development, team building, employee engagement, and hiring initiatives.

By using DiSC® personality assessments, organizations gain a shared language that improves communication, builds trust, and increases productivity. Leaders are better equipped to adapt their style, coach employees more effectively, and drive stronger business results.

Your Life's Path delivers these solutions through online DiSC® assessments, detailed personalized reports, and facilitated workshops designed to help teams apply insights in real-world workplace situations.

Learn more about DiSC® assessments and workplace training solutions.

As organizations continue to navigate evolving workplace dynamics, the demand for proven, scalable tools like Everything DiSC® continues to grow across organizations. Your Life's Path remains focused on helping organizations build stronger, more connected teams through practical training and real-world application.

Your Life's Path is a Wiley Platinum Award-winning Partner specializing in official Everything DiSC®, PXT Select®, and The Five Behaviors® solutions. With 20 years of experience, the company provides DiSC® assessments, leadership training, and team development programs that help organizations improve communication, strengthen collaboration, and achieve lasting performance results. Everything DiSC®, PXT Select® and The Five Behaviors® are registered trademarks of John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

Press Inquiries

Diane Ewing

diane [at]