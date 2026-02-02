403
Israel Says Iran’s Missiles Pose “Existential Threat” to Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) A senior Israeli military official stated on Sunday that Iran’s ballistic missile program represents an “existential threat” to Tel Aviv.
“Israel cannot coexist with Iran's ballistic missiles,” the unnamed official said, asserting that the threat goes beyond a conventional military challenge. He added that Iran had nearly 2,000 missiles before last June’s Israeli attack on the country.
“Since then, Iran began to reproduce and expand its systems at a significant pace,” he claimed, noting that current estimates suggest Tehran could launch dozens of missiles simultaneously, complicating any potential future conflict.
The official emphasized that any Israeli or US strike focusing only on Iran’s nuclear program “will not be sufficient if it focuses solely on the nuclear program without addressing the missile launch infrastructure, stockpiles, and manufacturing capabilities.”
“The Iranian missile threat is no longer a secondary issue, but has become central to Israeli security calculations,” he said.
Recent reports indicate that a planned US strike on Iran has been postponed until the completion of American military deployments. Israeli security sources noted that Washington requires additional time to finish its troop buildup before any potential operation.
Tensions between the US, Israel, and Tehran have intensified following anti-government protests in Iran that began in late December, fueled by worsening economic conditions.
