Officials complete wreckage removal after Ankara jet crash
(MENAFN) Officials announced on Sunday that wreckage removal at the site of a private jet crash in Ankara’s Haymana district has been completed. The December 23 crash claimed the lives of all eight people on board, including Libya’s Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad.
The aircraft went down near Kesikkavak village, killing five members of a Libyan military delegation along with three crew members.
Operations were coordinated through a center established by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). On-site inspections were conducted on Wednesday by Turkish officials alongside teams from Libya and France.
Following the inspections, wreckage removal began, with aircraft parts loaded onto trucks using heavy machinery and transported from the crash site. After the work concluded, gendarmerie and AFAD personnel started withdrawing from the area.
