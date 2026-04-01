Whole Foods, Dreamworks Animation, Chewy Are Named To Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, today announced America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2026, recognizing 700 companies across 23 industries that have earned the confidence of U.S. consumers, employees, and investors. The annual ranking is designed to help readers identify companies that stand out for credibility, integrity, and long-term trust in an increasingly skeptical business environment.

Trust remains one of the most important and difficult-to-measure assets in business. It shapes the brands consumers choose, the companies investors back, and the employers workers want to join. Yet recent research continues to show a gap between how companies perceive their own trustworthiness and how they are viewed by the public. To help close that gap, Newsweek and Statista developed this ranking to spotlight the organizations that Americans trust most.

This year's list was based on an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents, who submitted 101,000 company evaluations, as well as a social listening analysis of more than 307,000 online mentions. Companies were assessed across the three core dimensions: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“As trust becomes harder to earn, integrity is more important than ever,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.“The strongest companies are those that lead with transparency and ensure their actions match how they are perceived by the public.”

To be eligible, companies had to be headquartered in the United States and generate at least $500 million in annual revenue. Survey results accounted for 80 percent of each company's overall score, while 20 percent came from social listening analysis that measured sentiment, reach, and virality. Companies associated with significant recent scandals or lawsuits were excluded.

The 2026 ranking spans industries including retail, travel, dining and leisure, food and beverage, financial services, software and telecommunications, health care and life sciences, and energy and utilities, offering a broad view of trust across the American economy. Noteworthy companies on this year's list include:



Aerospace & Defense - GE Aerospace

Appliances & Electronics - Bose

Automotive & Components - Harley-Davidson

Banks - Navy Federal

Construction - Perry Homes

Consulting & Professional Services - ABM

Consumer Goods - The Clorox Company

Energy & Utilities - Golden State Water

Financial Services - Fidelity

Food & Beverage - Quaker

Grocery & Convenience Stores - Whole Foods Market

Health Care & Life Sciences - ICU Medical

Insurances - Globe Life

Machines & Industrial Equipment - Stanley Black & Decker

Materials & Chemicals - The Sherwin-Williams Company

Media & Entertainment - DreamWorks Animation

Real Estate & Housing - Kraft Group

Retail - Chewy

Software & Telecommunications - Palo Alto Networks

Technology Hardware - Dell

Textiles, Clothing & Luxury Goods - Levi Strauss

Transport, Logistics & Packaging - United Parcel Service Travel, Dining & Leisure - Chick-fil-A



To view the full list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: newsweek/most-trustworthy-companies-in-america-2026.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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